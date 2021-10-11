SkyHigh Memory expands its single-level cell (SLC) NAND Flash Memory family on 1xnm process technology, one of the industry's most advanced technology nodes

New 3.0V 1Gb-4Gb Density 2KB/4KB page first-generation Serial (SPI) NAND and 1Gb-4Gb Density 2KB page third-generation parallel NAND, ML-3 product family with advanced security features

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SkyHigh Memory Limited., a global leader in embedded storage solutions, is introducing 3.0V 1Gb-4Gb densities 4KB page and 2KB page ML-3 products to its family of NAND Flash memories. The new 1Gb-4Gb ML-3 SLC NAND Flash product family devices are designed on 1xnm, the industry's most advanced technology node for SLC NAND products.

Available with different interfaces, SkyHigh Memory first-generation Serial (SPI) SLC NAND and third-generation Parallel SLC NAND complete the third generation ML-3 4Gb-16Gb parallel SLC NAND product family already in production.

The new 1Gb-4Gb devices will be offered to support high-reliability systems that store critical data and operate at extended temperatures, up to +105°C. Thanks to its internal ECC engine, the ML-3 product family can support chipsets with as low as a 1-bit ECC engine to accommodate legacy chipsets and modern chipsets with higher ECC engines.

The ML-3 product family also offers various security features to protect sensitive boot code, system firmware, and application integrity from malicious software.

The ML-3 product family devices are ideal for high-reliable and/or secure applications, such as, industrial control, networking equipment, IoT applications, and set-top boxes.

"Our comprehensive ML-3 NAND Flash family offers high reliability and enhanced security, with both Serial and Parallel interface that high-performance applications require," said GH Bae, CEO SkyHigh Memory. "Introducing this family fits in with our strategy to offer high-reliability and secure memories solutions for our fast-growing target markets, which are industrial, Networking and IoT."

Secure system designs require storage elements in which the stored data can be protected from programming and erasing operation. SkyHigh Memory ML-3 SLC NAND Flash devices provide two protection mechanisms traditionally not found in competitive SLC NAND products: a volatile and permanent block protection method. With the volatile block protection, the entire memory content can be protected. In this method, the protection parameter settings are volatile and therefore must be loaded to the device on power-up. With the permanent block protection, protection parameter settings are permanent and programmed only once during the life cycle of the product. Up to 64Mb can be protected permanently. In addition, the ML-3 SLC NAND product family devices contain an OTP of 1Mb, the largest OTP of any SLC NAND in the market.

The ML-3 Serial (SPI) SLC NAND is the first SkyHigh Memory serial interface SLC NAND memory generation. The devices are available in 8pin LGA (6mm x 8mm) package that saves board space and simplifies board layout. More information on the family is available at http://www.skyhighmemory.com/ML-3_Serial_(SPI)_Interface.

The ML-3 Parallel SLC NAND offer a migration path to the first and second SkyHigh Memory parallel interface SLC NAND memory generation, with form and fit compatibility. The devices are available in industry-standard packages: 48-pin TSOP (12mm x 20mm) and 63-ball BGA (9mm x11mm). More information on the family is available at http://www.skyhighmemory.com/ML-3-Parallel_Interface_SLC_NAND.

Availability

SkyHigh Memory 2Gb and 4Gb ML-3 Serial (SPI) and Parallel SLC NAND Flash memory are available for sampling now.

SkyHigh Memory 1Gb ML-3 Serial (SPI) and Parallel SLC NAND Flash memory will be available for sampling in January 2022.

About SkyHigh Memory

Founded in 2019, SkyHigh Memory is the leader in advanced embedded system solutions for the world's most innovative automotive, industrial, home automation and appliances, consumer electronics and medical products. SkyHigh Memory reliable, high-performance memories help engineers design differentiated products and get them to market first. SkyHigh Memory is committed to providing customers with the best support and engineering resources, enabling innovators and out-of-the-box thinkers to disrupt markets and create new product categories in record time. To learn more, go to www.SkyHighMemory.com.

SkyHigh Memory and the SkyHigh Memory logo are registered trademarks of SkyHigh Memory Limited. All other trademarks are property of their owners.

