SLK Launches EverythingAI™ for a Holistic Approach to AI Adoption

Comprehensive solutions suite enables enterprises to build AI leadership for solving complex business challenges

CINCINNATI and BANGALORE, India, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SLK Software, a global technology services firm announced the launch of EverythingAITM, a complete solutions suite that aids enterprises in transitioning to AI-led organizations. With solutions across a spectrum of industries including banking, financial services, insurance, and manufacturing. EverythingAITM goes beyond point solutions to embed AI into every workflow for improved productivity and customer experience.

Mr. Ajay Kumar - CEO, SLK Software

EverythingAITM transforms how enterprises turn ideas into tangible outcomes. With a holistic approach to AI adoption, it guides organizations through the four phases of the AI lifecycle - Envisioning the AI strategy, to Engineering innovative solutions tailored to specific needs of a customer. These tailored solutions help Expand AI impact across the enterprise and continually Evolve to optimize and adapt AI for business reimagination.

"SLK has invested heavily in building AI capabilities over the past five years. We have made significant headway with many of our AI and GenAI solutions already in production. EverythingAITM reflects our deep commitment to enabling our customers achieve peak business performance," said Ajay Kumar, CEO, SLK Software. "Our customers are making significant AI investments to solve complex business problems, and this comprehensive suite of AI solutions, platforms and accelerators equips clients to achieve ROI on their AI investments."

EverythingAITM's sophisticated platforms, accelerators and solutions enable businesses to deploy AI for better outcomes. This suite bundles SLK's AI offerings that results in the following:

Productivity: The AI solutions significantly enhance productivity by automating routine tasks and streamlining workflows. This results in a 50% boost in IT operations efficiency and a guaranteed 35-40% improvement in software development and maintenance productivity. Additionally, the unique AI-powered visualization tool such as Data Artistry has played a pivotal role in accelerating time to value by 77% for the customers.

Customer Experience: By integrating AI into customer-facing processes, EverythingAITM enables organizations to deliver more personalized and timely resolutions. Solutions like Quote AI are pivotal in transforming customer interactions by streamlining quote generation and providing accurate and faster responses. The solutions analyze real-time customer data, allowing businesses to tailor interactions to individual needs, ultimately ensuring a superior customer experience.

Decision-Making: EverythingAITM provides tools that enable data-driven decision-making across the organization. For instance, with SentiX-an AI-powered sentiments analysis platform, enables businesses to extract valuable insights by leveraging real-time data and advanced analytics. This capability allows for more informed decisions, reduce risks, and help business capitalize on opportunities more effectively.

Business Reimagination: EverythingAITM empowers enterprises to reimagine their business in the digital age. The platforms like AIWiz leverages AI-powered code conversions to modernize applications, ensuring seamless legacy modernization and digital transformation. This enables business leaders to rethink processes with GenAI brilliance.

With EverythingAITM, SLK is internalizing the AI-led ethos to become an AI-first enterprise, empowering its clients to respond swiftly to market changes while laying the foundation for long-term success.

About SLK

SLK Software is a global technology services provider focused on bringing AI, intelligent automation, and analytics together to create leading-edge technology solutions for our customers through a culture of partnership with them, led by an evolutionary mindset. For 25 years, we've helped organizations across diverse industries — insurance providers, financial service organizations, investment management companies, and manufacturers — reimagine their business and solve their present and future needs. Certified as a Great Place To Work®, we encourage an approach of constructively challenging the status quo in all that we do to enable peak business performance for our customers and for ourselves, through disruptive technologies, applied innovation, and purposeful automation. Find out how we help leading organizations reimagine their business at www.slksoftware.com.

