Solace Announces New Partner Program to Accelerate Agentic AI Adoption

Empowers Solace partners to lead real-time, event-driven transformation

OTTAWA, Canada, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Solace, the real-time data and agentic AI company, today announced a Partner Program that enables consulting, integration and technology partners to expand their high impact offerings, win new business, and lead the next wave of AI-driven transformation.

Agentic AI represents an unprecedented opportunity for enterprises to increase productivity, reduce costs and operate with greater agility by automating complex, multi-step processes. Partners are challenged to deliver on these goals by modernizing technology infrastructures to enable real-time contextual information insights. IDC states that "by 2027, 80% of agentic AI use cases will require real-time, and ubiquitous data access, forcing a majority of G2000 to transform data models from a gatekeeper to a federated approach." *

Solace's new program helps partners accelerate their clients' modernization journeys and growth by integrating data across systems and clouds, enabling intelligent decision-making and reducing time-to-value for digital transformation initiatives. Capitalizing on Solace's market-leading real-time data and agentic AI platform, partners can guide customers with confidence as the market rapidly shifts toward agentic AI powered by events.

Available today, the Solace Partner Program now features:

New incentives and benefits for partners based on referral, co-sell and customer impact

Co-marketing investment opportunities, including joint campaigns and events, as well as enhanced visibility through partner case studies, Solace events and marketing program spotlights

Skill building and enablement through up-to-date product courses, certifications, best practice blueprints and sandbox environments

"Collaborating with Solace has helped us deliver innovative solutions that drive meaningful transformation for our clients," said Lee Mainman, Chief Marketing Officer at Bits in Glass, a global consulting firm with more than 20 years in the rapidly changing automation market. "The new Solace Partner Program strengthens that foundation, giving us even more tools, support, and go-to-market opportunities to lead the next wave of event-enabled, AI-driven innovation."

Prospective partners can learn more at https://solace.com/partners/become-a-partner.

Over the past two decades, Solace has built a reputation for delivering real-time data solutions that are trusted by enterprises with the most demanding operational use cases. Today, Solace delivers real-time data orchestration across systems, clouds and AI agents for many of the top organizations spanning key industries, such as Bosch in manufacturing; Heineken in consumer goods; Schwarz Group in retail; RBC Capital Markets in financial services; and PSA Singapore in transportation & logistics.

"Leading enterprises rely on Solace partners to implement the real-time data and agentic AI solutions they need to transform the way they operate," said Paul Fitzpatrick, Chief Marketing and Business Development Officer at Solace. "The new Solace Partner Program is designed to help our partners not just deliver on that mission, but lead it. Agentic AI is unlocking new frontiers of efficiency intelligence and scale, and whether it's building modern architectures, migrating legacy systems, or innovating high-performing solutions, Solace is committed to supporting our partner ecosystem's success every step of the way."

* Source: IDC FutureScape "Worldwide Data and Analytics 2026 Predictions", doc # US53860225, Stewart Bond, October 2025

About Solace:

Solace helps organizations operate in real-time through the power of events. With its real-time data and agentic AI platform, Solace delivers proven, scalable, event-driven capabilities to bring together agents, applications and data across legacy, cloud, and AI systems. Established enterprises worldwide trust Solace to enable intelligent, time-sensitive experiences; modernize their application and integration landscape; and create seamless digital journeys for their customers, partners and employees. Learn more at solace.com.

