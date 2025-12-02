Solace Signals the Future of Real-time Agentic AI with Introduction of Solace Agent Mesh Enterprise

New solution harnesses Solace's market-leading real-time data platform to enable enterprises to build and orchestrate robust and reliable single and multi-agent AI applications

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AWS re:Invent 2025, Booth # 1570 -- Solace, the real-time data and agentic AI company, today announced general availability (GA) of Solace Agent Mesh Enterprise, an open agentic AI platform that enables organizations to build, deploy and operate intelligent and well-governed AI-powered applications – from simple single-agent to powerful multi-agent orchestrated solutions – that interact in real-time with enterprise applications and data.

Agentic AI promises greater productivity and increased competitiveness, with a recent industry report indicating it can accelerate business processes by up to 50 percent and reduce low-value work time by up to 40 percent, thanks to autonomous decision-making and continuous learning capabilities. Getting there remains a challenge, however, as organizations struggle to move agentic AI applications from experiments into production, providing access to enterprise applications and data while ensuring security, observability, and trust.

Additionally, IDC states: "Agentic AI will require event-driven data architectures to continuously provide high-quality, relevant, and contextual data products to support the dynamic nature of agentic business activities. Supporting agentic AI at scale demands use of autonomous agents within enterprise intelligence architectures, automating data management, governance, and synthesis functions." *

Solace Agent Mesh addresses these challenges, providing the capabilities required to create, deploy and manage agentic AI solutions in a secure, governed and scalable way. Built on a proven event-driven platform, Solace Agent Mesh fundamentally transforms how agentic AI systems serve users, respond to business events and integrate with enterprise data, offering:

enterprises can rapidly innovate by integrating and orchestrating native and third-party AI agents, enabling faster experimentation, accelerated development, and quicker time-to-market Improved user experience: business users can talk with their data using their preferred user interfaces, with broad access to enterprise applications and data, whether real-time or static knowledge bases

business users can talk with their data using their preferred user interfaces, with broad access to enterprise applications and data, whether real-time or static knowledge bases Greater scalability and reliability: Solace Agent Mesh uses parallel agent execution and asynchronous communication between all agents, enabling horizontal scaling to production levels while also providing a stronger level of resilience in response to system failures and implementing hot agent upgrades

Solace Agent Mesh uses parallel agent execution and asynchronous communication between all agents, enabling horizontal scaling to production levels while also providing a stronger level of resilience in response to system failures and implementing hot agent upgrades Increased operational efficiency: Solace Agent Mesh's unique intelligent data management helps minimize LLM costs, while significantly improving performance and accuracy

Solace Agent Mesh's unique intelligent data management helps minimize LLM costs, while significantly improving performance and accuracy Comprehensive security: strong agent-based access control, SSO, action-level permissions, and user delegated access deliver the critical security, governance and compliance required for AI agent-driven solutions

"There are many challenges to overcome in relation to enabling AI agents to take automated actions and there is a case to be made for involving experts in inter-application communication," said Matt Aslett, Director of Research, Analytics and Data, ISG Research. "Solace is well-placed to address this opportunity with Solace Agent Mesh, which provides the core capabilities required for communication between agents and will enable Solace customers and prospects to build on existing investments in microservices and EDA as they move towards agentic AI."

The Forrester Wave™: Streaming Data Platforms, Q4 2025 notes: "Solace's event-driven agents stand out: they help enterprises build responsive, real-time, event-driven applications and enable high-performance streaming for enterprise applications." **

Secure, Scalable and Enterprise-grade functionality

Solace Agent Mesh was built from the ground up as an open, flexible platform designed to make it easy for enterprises to experiment with single or multi-agent systems to deliver on their agentic AI objectives, from simple uses cases to the most demanding distributed organization-wide production deployments.

Key features include:

No-code Agent Builder : both pro-code agent building, as well as an AI-assisted, form-based interface for creating agents without writing code

: both pro-code agent building, as well as an AI-assisted, form-based interface for creating agents without writing code Dynamic Agent Orchestration: Solace Agent Mesh uses an intelligent orchestrator to break down inputs into tasks and assign them to the right agents in real time. It can also follow prescriptive workflows when it is critical to operate in specific ways

Solace Agent Mesh uses an intelligent orchestrator to break down inputs into tasks and assign them to the right agents in real time. It can also follow prescriptive workflows when it is critical to operate in specific ways Connectors: out-of-the-box SQL, API, and MCP connectors provide simple and broad connectivity to enterprise applications and data, both real-time and static knowledge bases

out-of-the-box SQL, API, and MCP connectors provide simple and broad connectivity to enterprise applications and data, both real-time and static knowledge bases Gateways: business users can use their preferred tools such as web chat, Slack or Microsoft Teams to interact with Agent Mesh, as well as set up Agentic Process Automation workflows invoked through events, enterprise application APIs and Webhook

business users can use their preferred tools such as web chat, Slack or Microsoft Teams to interact with Agent Mesh, as well as set up Agentic Process Automation workflows invoked through events, enterprise application APIs and Webhook Governance and Access Control : gateways serve as controlled entry points into the framework, granting access to the agent ecosystem through different interfaces like events, APIs, web chat, Slack, and Microsoft Teams. Solace Agent Mesh offers single sign-on authentication as well as granular authorization and role-based access control, ensuring agents interact with applications and data with the permissions of the requesting user

: gateways serve as controlled entry points into the framework, granting access to the agent ecosystem through different interfaces like events, APIs, web chat, Slack, and Microsoft Teams. Solace Agent Mesh offers single sign-on authentication as well as granular authorization and role-based access control, ensuring agents interact with applications and data with the permissions of the requesting user Intelligent Data Management: innovative intelligent data management helps reduce LLM compute costs and avoids hallucinations through in-platform data operations and passing only relevant information to the LLM

innovative intelligent data management helps reduce LLM compute costs and avoids hallucinations through in-platform data operations and passing only relevant information to the LLM Full Activity Observability : built-in workflow viewer and real-time observability tools enable comprehensive monitoring and tracking of LLM interactions, agent workflows, and system performance to build system trust and help debug

: built-in workflow viewer and real-time observability tools enable comprehensive monitoring and tracking of LLM interactions, agent workflows, and system performance to build system trust and help debug Enterprise-scale Architecture: decoupled, asynchronous orchestration of agents supports efficient parallelization of operations, enabling agentic AI projects to easily scale from Proof-of-Concept to production

"Agentic AI has completely changed the face of business, and requires revolutionary solutions to continue to fuel its unprecedented growth. Solace Agent Mesh Enterprise is the net result of a bold vision on how organizations can better harness the power of agentic AI," said Shawn McAllister, CPO and CTO at Solace. "Organizations can quickly go from experiments to full scale enterprise production with fast development, and secure access to enterprise context, all powered with the proven robustness of an event driven architecture. Agent Mesh is designed to meet the ever-evolving needs of increasingly connected, real-time, and intelligent enterprises."

Prospective organizations can register to join the Solace Agent Mesh pilot program. In addition to Solace Agent Mesh Enterprise, Solace offers open-source Solace Agent Mesh Community available on GitHub, providing developers with an event-driven framework for seamlessly integrating AI agents with real-world data sources and systems.

Market Leadership

Over the past two decades, Solace has built a reputation for delivering real-time data solutions that are trusted by enterprises with the most demanding operational use cases. Today, Solace delivers real-time data orchestration across systems, clouds and AI agents for many of the top organizations spanning key industries, such as Bosch in manufacturing; Heineken in consumer goods; Schwarz Group in retail; RBC Capital Markets in financial services; and PSA Singapore in transportation & logistics.

About Solace:

Solace helps organizations operate in real-time through the power of events. With its real-time data and agentic AI platform, Solace delivers scalable, event-driven capabilities to bring together agents, applications and data across legacy, cloud, and AI systems. Established enterprises worldwide trust Solace to enable intelligent, time-sensitive experiences; modernize their application and integration landscape; and create seamless digital journeys for their customers, partners and employees. Learn more at solace.com.

