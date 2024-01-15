SOPHiA GENETICS and Karkinos Healthcare Forge Strategic Partnership to Advance Cancer Research in India

SOPHiA GENETICS technology helps advance cancer research across India

SOPHiA GENETICS and Karkinos Healthcare join forces to propel cutting-edge genomic solutions for breakthroughs in personalized cancer care in India

BOSTON and ROLLE, Switzerland, Jan. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SOPHiA GENETICS (Nasdaq: SOPH), a cloud-native software company and a leader in data-driven medicine, today announced that Karkinos Healthcare, a purpose-driven cancer care technology network based in India, will partner with SOPHiA GENETICS and adopt the SOPHiA DDM™ Platform to advance cancer testing and research for blood cancers and solid tumors to underserved areas in low and middle-income countries.

Karkinos Healthcare is a purpose-driven, technology-led oncology platform, focused on early detection, advanced diagnostics, and treatment delivery of common cancers, using its Distributed Cancer Care Network across India. Karkinos Healthcare provides end-to-end solutions for oncology ecosystem, including disease screening, diagnosis, surgery, chemotherapy, radiotherapy and comprehensive patient navigation through the care continuum, in addition to operating advanced research and development laboratories. The company is on a mission to create 'Community as a Cancer Centre' with an endeavour to serve one million patients annually by addressing the accessibility and affordability gaps in cancer care through a digitally curated hub and spoke and further spoke model, and not restrict cancer care to comprehensive centres alone.

"It is our continued goal to improve health outcomes for patients globally by expanding access to precision oncology and equipping local health institutions with the tools and technology needed to practice data-driven medicine," said Dr. Jurgi Camblong, CEO and Co-founder, SOPHiA GENETICS. "By aligning with Karkinos, who share the mutual goal, we can help increase the use of best-in-class cancer testing for rural and underserved communities around the world."

On this strategic partnership, Dr. R Venkataramanan, Founder and CEO, Karkinos Healthcare said, "Through collaborative research initiatives, Karkinos Healthcare aims to address the comprehensive genomic landscape identification for Indian population, with a focus on precision medicine. This alliance will have the potential to generate evidence and world-class research for faster and accurate diagnosis and better control and management of cancers, particularly for the underprivileged population of our country."

The SOPHiA DDM™ Platform is designed to compute a wide array of genomic variants and continually hone machine learning algorithms to detect rare and challenging cases. Karkinos Healthcare will use SOPHiA GENETICS' technology to expand its offerings, advance research and streamline workflow for a variety of blood cancers, including Myeloid cancer and Lymphoma. In addition, the company will analyse solid tumours for a variety of cancer types including ovarian, prostate, breast, pancreas, lung, colorectal, skin, and brain cancers.

The SOPHiA DDM™ Platform offers tailored NGS-based workflows to streamline processes – from sample to report – to accelerate analysis. By using the SOPHiA DDM™ Platform, researchers from Karkinos Healthcare will quickly obtain high-quality and reproducible data that will ultimately accelerate clinical research studies and advance the use of precision medicine.

About Karkinos Healthcare

Karkinos Healthcare is a purpose driven technology-led oncology health care platform for early detection and diagnosis of common cancers. The organisation espouses use of a distributed cancer care network, while working with a network of healthcare institutions and domain experts within the ecosystem, with an aim to provide comprehensive cancer care closer to individuals' homes.

Tata Group, Reliance Industries, Mayo Clinic, and Rakuten Medical Inc. are among the World's leading organizations that have invested in Karkinos Healthcare. The company has also partnered with Tata Memorial Hospital, Guys and St Thomas NHS Foundation Trust (UK), and has inked several research collaborations with leading academic institutions in the United States to stay on the cutting edge of oncology treatment and care. To learn more, visit https://www.karkinos.in/about-us/

