Spinny on Growth of Personal Mobility Segment

MUMBAI, India, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The pandemic has drastically impacted everyone's lives and society in the past two to three years. It has either disrupted industries or has been a catalyst for growth for many. One such segment is also the automobile industry.

The automobile industry has shown the keen interests of consumers in the preowned car market. This has been attributed to social distancing norms and health concerns of people as they have learnt the importance of having their personal car to travel. Besides that, the easy availability, cost-effectiveness and ease of buying pre-owned cars is feasible because of the new-age used car retailers, like Spinny.

Netizens have become extra cautious after the pandemic and have welcomed and accepted the used car market with open arms, whether it is a metro or a non-metro city. Below is a list of reasons that have enabled consumers to do so.

1. Value for Money Pricing

One major cause that turned individuals to buy pre-owned vehicles was the need to travel safely. Also, people have become more price-sensitive which has evolved as a logical reason for first-time buyers to opt for pre-owned vehicles over new cars. For instance, buying a used Innova Crysta in Bangalore is much more affordable than purchasing a new one.

2. Massive Variety of Car Models

The endless options of vehicles available has led buyers to purchase different used car models anywhere in India, from sedans to SUVs. Different car models are available everywhere, whether one wants to buy a used Creta in Delhi or Tiago Revotron XZ Plus in Noida.

3. Accessible Used Car Loans & Support of Financial Partners

Furthermore, Spinny, the leading pre-owned car retailer, partners with the best financial institutions to help people obtain used car loans with better interest rates, EMI facilities, long payment tenures, and quick paperless processing, allowing consumers to enjoy a hassle-free buying experience.

This development is because used car loans with low interest rates have now become common in India due to the increase in demand for second hand vehicles. Another reason is the preference for private modes of transport amidst the pandemic and people's growing trust in Spinny, the leading user car platform.

4. End-to-End Services

From start to the end, Spinny takes responsibility for everything. They carry an inspection of every vehicle before it is listed online with their 200-point evaluation. They also give a one-year after-sales warranty and a fixed-period money-back guarantee to ensure the customer is absolutely delighted with their purchase.

The reasons drove the sales of pre-owned vehicles in metro and non-metro cities. Some of the largest emerging markets include cities like Delhi, Bangalore and Hyderabad. So, whether one's dream is to buy convenience or luxury cars, make it happen, with Spinny, a forerunner in used car platforms. From a used Honda City in Delhi to BMW X1 in Mumbai, there are several car options available at Spinny.

About Spinny

Founded in 2015, Spinny is a used car retailing platform that aims to bring about transparency and convenience in buying and selling pre-owned cars. As a testimony of Spinny's commitment to transparency and quality, every vehicle on their platform comes with a 200-point inspection checklist, 5-day money-back guarantee, and 1-year after-sales warranty. Spinny has about 36 car hubs operating across 22 cities in India. Last year, Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar partnered with Spinny as a strategic investor and a lead brand ambassador. Sports icon, PV Sindhu, a believer & customer of Spinny, is also a part of a series of marketing initiatives focused on realizing the aspirations of a billion car dreams.

