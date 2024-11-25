SPJIMR launches 'Sashakt' to empower small business entrepreneurs

The community-focused initiative aims to provide underprivileged entrepreneurs with the skills to build sustainable businesses.

MUMBAI, India, Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan's S.P. Jain Institute of Management and Research's (SPJIMR) Centre for Family Business & Entrepreneurship (CFBE) is pleased to announce the launch of Sashakt, a new community-focused initiative aimed at empowering small business entrepreneurs (SBEs) from underprivileged backgrounds in Mumbai's Andheri K-West Ward. Beginning in December 2024 and running through March 2025, this programme seeks to provide vital knowledge and skills to help these entrepreneurs build sustainable businesses and strengthen their economic resilience.

Sashakt is tailored for local entrepreneurs aged 25-30 who are operating micro-enterprises. Selected from SPJIMR's Abhyudaya programme, participants will benefit from free education and mentorship aimed at youth from underserved communities. Over three months, the structured curriculum will provide practical, hands-on learning sessions in Hindi, ensuring accessibility and relevance. Each session will cover essential areas such as financial management, marketing, operations, and leadership, equipping participants with the tools necessary for success.

Faculty and alumni from the SPJIMR network will offer personalised mentorship, supporting participants in overcoming their unique business challenges and taking actionable steps toward growth.

Sashakt aims to:

Create a supportive learning environment for entrepreneurs from underprivileged communities

Provide access to resources and mentorship to help participants expand their businesses

Enhance participants' financial literacy, business acumen, and operational efficiency

Foster local economic resilience through community engagement and education

"As a community-focused institution, SPJIMR believes in the power of education to uplift and transform lives," said Prof. Varun Nagaraj, Dean of SPJIMR. "With Sashakt, we are equipping local entrepreneurs with the knowledge and skills they need to grow their businesses and make meaningful contributions to their communities."

"Each year, CFBE empowers hundreds of entrepreneurs and family business leaders across India through programmes that blend cutting-edge business education with practical mentorship. Sashakt extends our mission to the grassroots level, equipping local business owners with the skills and support needed to drive sustainable economic growth within their communities," said Prof. Tulsi Jayakumar, Executive Director of the CFBE at SPJIMR and Chairperson, Post Graduate Programme in Family Managed Business.

