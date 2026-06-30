Star Health and Amplify Health Partner to Scale AI-Led Claims Intelligence Across India's Largest Private Health Insurance Operations

Three-year strategic partnership to strengthen claims governance and support improved customer outcomes at scale

AI-powered analytics platform to enhance claims quality, support misuse detection and improve customer experience

MUMBAI, India, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Star Health and Allied Insurance Company Limited (NSE: STARHEALTH) (BSE: 543412), India's largest standalone health insurer and the first in the country to settle over one crore claims, has entered into a three-year India-market partnership with Amplify Health to deploy AI-led claims intelligence and healthcare analytics capabilities across its health insurance operations. Amplify Health is a pan-Asian health technology and analytics company with deployments across 10 Asian markets, bringing to India AI and analytics capabilities it has built and refined across the region. The tie-up is part of Star Health's broader push to enhance customer experience through investments across the digital health stack, including artificial intelligence, machine learning and predictive analytics, with the aim of making the cashless claims journey faster, more predictable and less stressful for customers during hospitalisation.

India's health insurance market is experiencing rapid growth in cashless claims volumes, driven by expanding digital infrastructure and rising insurance penetration. Managing claims quality and customer experience at this scale increasingly requires AI-led capabilities that go beyond traditional rules-based approaches—the gap this partnership aims to address.

The partnership will leverage Amplify Health's technology platform, clinical intelligence and analytics capabilities to strengthen claims governance, enhance detection of wasteful claims, support real-time decision-making, optimise network management and contribute to improved customer experience.

A key focus of the partnership is improving the experience for Star Health's customers at critical stages of their healthcare journey, including hospital admission, pre-authorisation and discharge. By integrating Amplify Health's AI-powered platform into Star Health's cashless claims operations, both companies aim to improve claim decisioning timelines and help reduce customer waiting times. The integration is expected to bring greater speed and consistency to claims processes, supporting Star Health's ongoing investment in digital health infrastructure. For customers and families, this is expected to translate into quicker pre-authorisation decisions, reduced avoidable delays at discharge, faster clarity on claim status and a more seamless cashless claims experience across network hospitals.

Anand Roy, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Star Health Insurance, said:

"Health insurance is increasingly being shaped by data, technology and artificial intelligence. We chose to partner with Amplify Health because of the capabilities they have built across Asian markets. This partnership with Amplify Health will help us strengthen claims intelligence, improve decision-making and deliver a better experience for customers across key stages of their healthcare. For customers, the real value of technology is felt when it reduces uncertainty at moments that matter—when they are waiting for an approval, arranging admission or preparing for discharge. As the ecosystem evolves, we remain focused on building a stronger health stack that improves outcomes at scale."

Dr. Axel Baur, Chief Executive Officer, Amplify Health, said:

"Health insurers across Asia are investing in AI and analytics to manage rising complexity, medical inflation and changing customer expectations. Amplify Health has spent years building AI and analytics capabilities for health insurers across Asia—from claims intelligence and payment integrity to chronic disease management—in 10 markets, with our technology independently recognised through the Celent Model Insurer Award and ITC Asia Award. India is one of the region's most significant and complex growth markets, and Star Health, with its scale and track record, is the ideal partner through which to deploy these capabilities at national scale. This partnership reflects our commitment to supporting sustainable, data-led healthcare across Asia."

Star Health will deploy an AI-led claims intelligence platform designed by Amplify Health to identify patterns linked to fraud, waste and abuse (FWA). With medical cost inflation across Asia exceeding 10% annually,1 health insurers are under increasing pressure to adopt more rigorous, data-led approaches to claims governance. The platform is designed to support real-time anomaly detection and enhance data-led claims management, with models that adapt to new healthcare and claims patterns as they emerge.

By improving claims quality and reducing avoidable leakages, the platform is also expected to support a more sustainable health insurance ecosystem, helping preserve fairness, affordability and trust for genuine customers.

The collaboration signals a strategic shift for India's largest private health insurer, as it seeks to move beyond traditional rules-based claims management towards an AI-enabled, real-time claims intelligence model designed to optimise FWA detection. The deployment will use machine learning, clinical expertise and generative AI capabilities to identify irregular billing, duplicate claims, unusual utilisation trends and other complex claims patterns across Star Health's digitised cashless claims operations, building on Amplify Health's established experience in claims intelligence across Asian markets

The partnership also includes a healthcare analytics and advisory component to support Star Health's wellness ecosystem and preventive health initiatives, helping customers take a more proactive approach to managing their health.

1 Celent (2025, June 19), AIA: Clinical Encoding Innovation for Peak Provider Efficiency, Celent. https://www.celent.com/en/insights/aia-clinical-encoding-innovation-for-peak-provider-efficiency

About Star Health and Allied Insurance:

Star Health and Allied Insurance Co. Ltd. (BSE: 543412) (NSE: STARHEALTH) is the market leader in standalone health insurance in India. The Company commenced operations in 2006 as India's first Standalone Health Insurance Company. Star Health Insurance provides Health, Personal Accident and Travel Insurance to its customers. The Company has grown to emerge as one of the preferred health insurance companies in India with several pioneering products and services to its credit. With customer-centricity at its core, the Company has developed superior and innovative product offerings, service capabilities and a seamless claims management process. Star Health offers tailor made products to cater to needs such as, cancer, diabetes, cardiac illnesses and to specific segments such as senior citizens, women and children. Star Health is India's first health insurance company to settle over 1 crore claims.

Star Health and Allied Insurance Co. Ltd. has a strong multi-channel distribution network of 900+ offices, over 8 lakh agents and robust bancassurance and financial institution partners. The Company has 15,000+ network hospitals and 18,500+ employees.

For more information visit www.starhealth.in.

About Amplify Health:

Amplify Health Asia Pte. Limited (Amplify Health) is a pan-Asian health technology and analytics company which brings together health technology assets, proprietary data analytics and healthcare expertise to support innovation across the healthcare value chain.

Headquartered in Singapore, Amplify Health operates in 10 markets across the region: Australia, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, New Zealand, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.

Amplify Health develops integrated solutions that empower healthcare payors, providers and policymakers across Asia to identify value and drive new partnerships, understand variation and address systemic inefficiencies—with the aim of improving outcomes for individuals and the sustainability of health systems.

Powered by a clinically enriched data foundation, Amplify Health's health intelligence platform combines modular AI solutions, context-aware automation and deep regional insights to offer localised, AI-powered health solutions spanning health payment integrity to chronic disease management. The company's technology has earned recognition at several industry competitions, including the Celent Model Insurer Awards, ITC Asia Awards and SBR Technology Excellence Awards.

As an ISO27001 certified organisation, Amplify Health maintains clearly defined policies, structured oversight mechanisms and ongoing risk assessments that ensure alignment with global best practices on enterprise data security.

For more information visit www.amplifyhealth.com.

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