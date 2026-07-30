Star Health reports normalised PAT of ₹ 386 Crores in Q1 FY27, up 44% YoY; Underwriting Profit increases sharply to ₹ 111 Crores, compared to ₹ 16 Crores in Q1 FY26

CHENNAI, India, July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Star Health and Allied Insurance Company Limited ("Star Health"), India's largest standalone health insurer, today announced its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2026 (Q1 FY27). The Company posted a normalised Profit After Tax (PAT) of ₹ 386 Crores, an increase of 44% YoY, driven by healthy premium growth, disciplined underwriting and sustained operating efficiencies. Underwriting Profit for Q1 FY27 was ₹ 111 Crores, compared to ₹ 16 Crores for Q1 FY26.

The Company recorded Gross Written Premium (GWP) of ₹ 4,287 Crores during Q1 FY27, representing a growth of 19% YoY on Reported 1/N basis. On the same basis, Fresh Retail Health GWP for the quarter stood at ₹ 730 Crores, a 37% YoY increase.

Under Ind AS Accounting Standards, the Company posted Profit After Tax (PAT) of ₹ 550 Crores, an increase of 25% YoY.

Performance highlights for Q1 FY27

Business Performance

GWP (Reported 1/N basis) increased 19% YoY to ₹ 4,287 Crores

Retail Health fresh GWP (Reported 1/N basis) increased 37% YoY to ₹ 730 Crores

Financial Performance (Ind AS)

Underwriting Profit: ₹ 111 Crores (6x YoY growth | Q1 FY26: ₹ 16 Crores)

₹ 111 Crores (6x YoY growth | Q1 FY26: ₹ 16 Crores) Profit After Tax (PAT): ₹ 550 Crores (25% YoY growth | Q1 FY26: ₹ 438 Crores)

₹ 550 Crores (25% YoY growth | Q1 FY26: ₹ 438 Crores) Combined Insurance Service Ratio (CISR): 97.0% (improvement of 1.7% over 98.7% in Q1 FY26)

Claims Excellence & Customer Trust

Star Health settled 9.6 lakh claims during Q1 FY27

Retail Claims Settlement Ratio improved by 1% and moved to 91% for Q1 FY27

Persistency improved by 3% YoY to 102%

Company Net Promoter Score (NPS) improved by 12 points and stands at 65 as on June 2026

Digital First approach

Digital continued to be a key growth and operating lever for the Company during Q1 FY27. During the quarter, the Company's proprietary digital D2C Channel contributed 16% of fresh retail sales, with a YoY growth of 142%.

97% of fresh policies were sourced digitally, reflecting digital adoption at scale for a granular retail distribution franchise. The Company also strengthened its technology-led capabilities through ATOM PRO, its AI-enabled digital platform for business acquisition, which continued to witness increasing adoption. Designed as an end-to-end productivity platform, ATOM PRO enables advisors with intelligent product recommendations, instant quotations, policy comparisons, network hospital search, business dashboards and other digital servicing capabilities, helping improve customer engagement and advisor productivity. ATOM Pro was recognized by The Economic Times in the BFSI FinNext Awards 2026, under 'InsurTech Product Excellence of the Year'.

The Star Health Customer App also continued to witness strong traction, with 14.7 million downloads and over 1.5 million monthly active users, and increasing adoption of self-service capabilities- such as, digital renewals, and claims submissions and wellness initiatives.

Artificial intelligence use cases are being deployed across the value-chain with dedicated management focus on measurable outcomes. Claims operations, for example, have been strengthened by an AI-ML analytics layer designed to enhanced precision and efficiency. The Company is now in the process of layering Generative AI capabilities to further improve outcomes. In-house capabilities on AI have been strengthened through global technology partnerships.

Distribution Strength

Star Health's robust distribution network and service infrastructure continued to support its growth momentum during Q1 FY27. As of June 30, 2026, the Company had a multi-channel distribution network comprising 900+ branch offices, 8.5 lakh+ agents, 16,000+ network hospitals, and 18,500+ employees. These capabilities, complemented by the Company's continued investments in technology, digital enablement, and customer service, position Star Health strongly to drive sustainable growth and expand quality health insurance access across the country.

CEO Commentary

Commenting on the performance of the Company, Mr. Anand Roy, CEO & Managing Director, Star Health and Allied Insurance Company Limited, said, "Our performance in the first quarter reflects the strength of our fundamentals and the consistency of our execution. Sustainable growth, driving improvement in core underwriting profitability, and sustained operating discipline have enabled us to deliver a strong start to the year. We remain focused on expanding health insurance access across the country while maintaining prudent risk selection and delivering superior customer experience. Investments in digital capabilities, AI-led innovation, and distribution network continue to strengthen our ability to serve customers more efficiently and at scale. As health insurance adoption deepens in India, we remain committed to building a resilient, digital-first organisation that creates long-term value for our policyholders and shareholders."

About Star Health and Allied Insurance

Star Health and Allied Insurance Company Limited (NSE: STARHEALTH) (BSE: 543412), one of India's leading standalone health insurance companies, commenced operations in 2006 as India's first standalone health insurance company. Star Health provides Health, Personal Accident and Travel Insurance to its customers. The Company has grown to emerge as one of the preferred health insurance companies in India with several pioneering products and services to its credit. With customer-centricity at its core, the Company has developed superior and innovative product offerings, service capabilities and a seamless claims management process. Star Health offers tailor-made products to cater to needs such as cancer, diabetes and cardiac illnesses, as well as specific segments such as senior citizens, women and children. Star Health is India's first health insurance company to settle over 1 crore claims.

Star Health and Allied Insurance Co. Ltd. has a strong multi-channel distribution network of 900+ offices, over 8.5 lakh+ agents and robust bancassurance and financial institution partners. The Company has 16,000+ network hospitals and 18,500+ employees.

Talk to Star: helping policyholders plan care with confidence: Star Health offers guided support through 7200 222 333 for eligible policyholders seeking Home Healthcare or planned hospitalisation assistance. Customers can call the number and press 1 for Home Healthcare or press 2 for planned hospitalisation. The service helps customers understand coverage, network hospital options, the cashless process, required documents and care pathways before admission or home-based treatment. Non-policyholders can access free 24/7 Virtual OPD consultations through the Star Health Customer app.

For more information visit www.starhealth.in