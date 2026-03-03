Starlight Investments Expands Asia-Pacific Presence with Senior Hire in Korea

Mr. Gong brings 14 years of professional experience across investment management and advisory roles with KPMG and Mirae Asset Global Investments. He previously served as Head of the Overseas Real Estate Investment team at Mirae, where he led global acquisitions across North America, Europe, and Asia and oversaw more than CAD $1 billion in assets under management (AUM). He holds an international educational background, having studied at institutions in the United States, Japan, and Korea.

With deep expertise in Korea's institutional investment landscape and extensive global real estate experience, Mr. Gong brings a cross‑border perspective shaped by diverse experience in Korea, Japan and the United States, supporting Starlight's expansion across Asia–Pacific and its ability to connect regional capital with international opportunities.

Starlight also announced the opening of its Asia–Pacific headquarters in Seoul, further strengthening the firm's long‑term commitment to the Asia–Pacific region. The Seoul office deepens Starlight's engagement with institutional investors and positions the firm within one of Asia's most sophisticated and globally integrated capital markets. Located in IFC Seoul (International Finance Centre Seoul) within the Yeouido Business District, the office places Starlight at the center of the region's capital markets and investment community. It will support regional relationship management, investment partnership activities, and broader market development as the firm continues to expand its international platform.

"We are excited to expand our presence in Asia–Pacific," said Raj Mehta, President, Global Markets, Starlight Investments. "Korea and the broader region are home to many important investors and strategic partners. Opening our Seoul office reflects our momentum as a global company and our commitment to building long-term relationships that create value for our stakeholders."

About Starlight Investments

Starlight Investments is a leading global real estate investment and asset management firm headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. A privately held owner, developer and asset manager of over 70,000 multi-residential suites and over 7 million square feet of commercial property space with CAD $30 billion AUM, Starlight offers a range of investment vehicles across various real estate strategies. Starlight's guiding mission is to balance its tenure with visionary curiosity to create positive impact for investors and communities alike. At Starlight, we invest with impact.

Learn more at www.starlightinvest.com or connect with us on LinkedIn.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2922958/Starlight_Investments_Starlight_Investments_Expands_Asia_Pacific.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2922959/Starlight_Investments_Starlight_Investments_Expands_Asia_Pacific.jpg