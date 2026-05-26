Effective 25 May 2026, clients gain access to high-impact opportunities spanning artificial intelligence, semiconductor infrastructure, clean energy, the space economy, institutional digital assets, and macro-thematic ETFs.

DUBAI, UAE, May 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- STARTRADER has announced the addition of 39 US stocks and ETFs to its trading platform, available from Monday, 25 May 2026. Spanning ten sectors, the launch provides clients with structured exposure to the industries attracting the strongest institutional capital flows across global markets.

STARTRADER Launches 39 New US Stocks and ETFs Across the Sectors Shaping the Future of Global Markets

Today's market environment is shaped by a set of interconnected structural themes: the AI infrastructure buildout, the energy demand it creates, the semiconductor and optical hardware it relies on, the institutional maturation of digital assets, and the commercialisation of the space economy. This expansion has been strategically built around that ecosystem.

Artificial intelligence anchors the launch, with products including ARM, APP, FIG, CLS, and CRDO covering AI hardware, CPU architecture, and software infrastructure. Underpinning that layer, semiconductor and optical communication companies — ASML, LITE, COHR, TER, ONTO, and KEYS — support the advanced chip production and high-speed data transfer capabilities that large-scale AI environments demand.

As AI adoption accelerates, so does demand across energy and utility systems. GEV, OKLO, CCJ, CEG, TLN, UUUU, and UNG capture the power generation, grid modernization, and clean energy transition required to sustain next-generation computing environments. The expansion further adds space economy exposure through ASTS, RKLB, IRDM, and SATS, targeting satellite communications and low-Earth orbit networks as institutional capital continues flowing into the sector.

On digital assets, CRCL, CLSK, GLXY, BLSH, SBET, and BMNR reflect the growing convergence between traditional finance and regulated crypto infrastructure, while KTOS adds exposure to autonomous defense and drone technologies. Rounding out the launch, INSM, STRL, and TME cover infrastructure and application opportunities, alongside six regional thematic ETFs — Japan (EWJ), South Korea (EWY), Brazil (EWZ), India (INDA), China (MCHI), and leveraged technology (TQQQ) — as well as TLT, providing a yield anchor during interest rate transitions.

"This launch is not about adding products — it is about building access to the interconnected system of industries driving the next phase of global capital. AI, energy, semiconductors, space, and institutional digital assets are not parallel themes; they are structurally linked. Our clients deserve exposure to all of it, with the breadth and relevance that today's markets demand." — Peter Karsten, Chief Executive Officer, STARTRADER

All 39 products are available across STARTRADER's trading ecosystem from Monday, 25 May 2026, giving clients broader access to emerging global market themes through a more strategically diversified product offering. Clients are encouraged to review the full product specifications for detailed contract information and trading parameters.

About STARTRADER

STARTRADER is a global multi-asset broker empowering retail and institutional partners to access global markets through a range of platforms, including MetaTrader, STAR-APP, and STAR-COPY.

Regulated in five jurisdictions (CMA, ASIC, FSCA, FSA, and FSC), STARTRADER combines strong governance with a client-first approach, serving both retail clients and partners with a commitment to transparency, reliability, and long-term growth.

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