STL delivers resilient FY'26 performance; AI Data Centre business emerges as key growth engine

MUMBAI, India, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- STL (NSE: STLTECH), a leading connectivity solutions provider for AI-ready digital infrastructure, today announced its financial results for the year ended 31 March, 2026. The Company reported revenues of INR 1,441 Cr for the quarter and INR 4,745 Cr for FY26, a growth of ~14.7% QoQ and 18.8% YoY. In FY26, STL delivered EBITDA margins at ~13.2% and EBITDA of INR 628 Cr. The year was characterised by a transformative ~110% surge in order intake over FY25. This indicates strong revenue visibility and sets the stage for sustained growth in the coming quarters.

STL delivered a consistent sequential improvement in EBITDA margins for the sixth consecutive quarter, driven by higher utilization and improved product mix. The open order book at the end of FY26 stands at INR 7,309 Cr, supported by large–scale data–centre and telecom projects across our key markets - North America, Europe and India. The company continues to strengthen its global operations while being a trusted partner for its customers, building AI-ready digital infrastructure.

Some key highlights for FY'26:

Key wins - In FY26, STL established deep partnerships with global customers like Colt, Netomnia, Mynet, SLICFiber and Swoop. There was strong momentum across key markets in North America, United Kingdom, Europe, and Asia.

Innovation - STL continues to leverage its 'Glass-to-Data Centre' vertical integration to architect the physical layer of the AI era. By integrating glass science with precision manufacturing, STL is co-creating advanced high-density, low-latency solutions. The total patent* count stands at 780+. Key milestones in FY26 include:

AI-DC Portfolio : The launch of Neuralis , a purpose-built connectivity suite for AI-Data Centres, enabling ultra-high-density cabling for GPU-intensive workloads.

: The launch of , a purpose-built connectivity suite for AI-Data Centres, enabling ultra-high-density cabling for GPU-intensive workloads. Introduced India's first Hollow Core Fibre (HCF) cable, utilizing an air-core architecture to achieve ~46% faster transmission and ultra-low latency.

cable, utilizing an air-core architecture to achieve ~46% faster transmission and ultra-low latency. STL developed a 4-core Multi-Core Fiber (MCF) Unitube cable for the UK market, significantly increasing data capacity per strand.

cable for the UK market, significantly increasing data capacity per strand. Launched CONCAT , a pre-connectorized, plug-and-play solution that reduces onsite labour and installation costs.

, a pre-connectorized, plug-and-play solution that reduces onsite labour and installation costs. Expansion of the IBR (Intermittently Bonded Ribbon) portfolio in the U.S. to include higher fibre counts for rapid network scaling.

Awards - STL's commitment to 'Glass-to-Data Centre' innovation continues to be recognised by the prestigious industry bodies. In FY26, the company secured multiple accolades:

National Innovation Leadershi p: STL was named among the Top 100 Innovative Companies of 2025 at the CII Industrial Innovation Awards .

p: STL was named among the Top 100 Innovative Companies of 2025 at the . Global Product Excellence (OFC 2026) : At the prestigious Lightwave Innovation Reviews, STL's CONCAT (Plug-and-Play Connectivity) and Multi-Core Fiber (MCF) solutions both secured top honours.

: At the prestigious Reviews, STL's CONCAT (Plug-and-Play Connectivity) and Multi-Core Fiber (MCF) solutions both secured top honours. Next–gen Data Centre Leader - at the Fast Mode Awards 2025, receiving recognition in the excellence area of Growth.

"We enter FY27 with significant momentum," said Ankit Agarwal, MD, STL. "FY26 was a transformative year for us. Our record order intake reflects our ability to co-create with customers and deliver advanced, high-capacity optical connectivity solutions for global hyperscalers and telecom providers. By owning the entire value chain—from glass chemistry to complex AI-DC racks—we are providing the physical foundation for the future of intelligence."

Financials** (INR Cr) FY'26 FY'25 Q4 FY'26 Q4 FY'25 Revenue 4,745 3,996 1,441 1,052 EBITDA 628 452 218 146

*Patents filed and granted

**All financials are from continued operations

About STL - Sterlite Technologies Ltd:

STL is a global leader in advanced connectivity solutions, providing end-to-end solutions for building AI-ready infrastructure, FTTx, Rural, Enterprise and Data Centre networks. With manufacturing facilities in North America, Europe and Asia, we deliver our solutions in more than 100 countries. Data Centre & Cloud companies, Telecom operators, Internet service providers and Large enterprises collaborate with STL to build their future-ready digital infrastructure. STL's business goals are driven by customer-centricity, R&D and sustainability. Read more, Contact us, stl.tech | Twitter | LinkedIn | YouTube

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