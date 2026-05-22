STL's subsidiary announces supply agreement valued over $1Bn with a Hyperscaler for AI-Ready Data Center build-outs

With its in-house R&D expertise, STL has brought novelty to fiber optic designs and built AI-ready networks. STL's innovation is driven by co-creation with customers and next-gen optical solutions.

STL has recently launched STL Neuralis AI Data Center Portfolio:

AI Whitespace: Utilizing ultra-high-density, pre-terminated fiber cables, Neuralis supports the massive fiber counts required by GPU clusters

Utilizing ultra-high-density, pre-terminated fiber cables, Neuralis supports the massive fiber counts required by GPU clusters High-Speed Data Center Interconnect (DCI): Celesta IBR cable series are ultra-compact cables featuring up to 6,912 fibers

"Under this agreement, STL, through its optical solutions, will support building AI data center infrastructure in the US for this hyperscaler," said Ankit Agarwal, Managing Director, STL. "We are enabling connectivity backbone for the AI data centers."

About STL

STL provides advanced connectivity solutions, providing end-to-end solutions for building AI-ready infrastructure, FTTx, Rural, Enterprise and Data Centre networks Read more | Contact us | stl.tech | Twitter | LinkedIn | YouTube

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