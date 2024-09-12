STL proudly presents its industry-leading Microcable using the miniaturised 180-micron fibre

Sterlite Technologies Ltd - STL

12 Sep, 2024, 15:27 IST

 -  Also elevates its 200-micron high-density microcables portfolio

LONDON and MUMBAI, India, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- STL (NSE: STLTECH), a leading optical and digital solutions company, showcased its industry-leading 288 fibre Microcable with 180-micron fibre at Connected Britain 2024. STL is one of the leading companies in the industry to develop a microcable product using 180-micron fibre. STL was among the first in the world to develop 180-micron fibre. Embedding it in its microcable design further pushes the envelope on product innovation. Additionally, the company also put forth its elevated 200-micron Microcable family (96-864 fibres) with an impressive 20% average area reduction, improving duct utilisation and blow performance while reducing material consumption and carbon footprint.

STL's 180-micron Microcable combines two industry-leading innovations - a miniaturised fibre design and a high-density, low-diameter cable. With 288 fibres in a 6.6 mm outer diameter, the product offers superior installation and handling performance. Compliant with ITU-T G.657.A2 and IEC 60794-5-10 standards, this flexible and ultra-lightweight cable can be deployed in 8mm microducts using air-blowing techniques, reducing installation time and cost. The bend-insensitive properties of this fibre make the cable immune to tight bend scenarios.

Speaking about this development, Rahul Puri, Sales Head—EMEA & APAC, STL, said: "Our intent is to consistently deliver meaningful, region-specific solutions. Our advanced portfolio of 180-micron and 200-micron HD Microcables exemplifies our focus on design engineering. As we move forward, we will keep a laser-sharp focus on industry needs and continue to develop products that are not only ahead of the curve but also highly customer-centric."

With a first principles approach to materials, design and manufacturing innovation, STL took meaningful strides in its 200-micron HD Microcable family (96 - 864 fibres), unlocking benefits for service providers and installers:

  • Increased available duct utilisation  through 20% area reduction
  • Improved installation efficiency through higher blowing speed
  • Backward compatibility with legacy networks
  • Reduced carbon footprint with lower material consumption

About STL - Sterlite Technologies Ltd:

STL is a leading global optical and digital solutions company providing advanced offerings to build 5G, Rural, FTTx, Enterprise and Data Centre networks.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2259921/4553901/STL_Logo.jpg

