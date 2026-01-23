STL reports Q3 FY'26 results; strengthens technology leadership

MUMBAI, India, Jan. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- STL (NSE: STLTECH), a leading connectivity solutions provider for AI-ready digital infrastructure, today announced its financial results for the quarter ended 31st December 2025. For Q3 FY'26, the Company reported revenues of INR 1,257 Cr and EBITDA of INR 129Cr, a YoY growth of ~26% and ~16%, respectively.

STL reported continued sequential improvement in Operational EBITDA margin for the fifth consecutive quarter, driven by higher-margin product mix and increased contributions from the US market. With the US–India Bilateral Trade Agreement currently under advanced discussion, STL remains well-positioned to leverage emerging opportunities by offering reliable, high-quality solutions for building AI-ready digital infrastructure.

In Q3 FY26, the Optical Networking Business (ONB) recorded revenue of INR 1,174 Cr and EBITDA of INR 131 Cr. With operations now closer to key markets across North America, Europe, and Asia, STL is well positioned to fulfil evolving customer needs to create AI-ready digital infrastructures. Our capacity expansions and glass-to-terabit connectivity solutions are beginning to deliver positive results, driven by a sharp focus on data centre-centric product innovation and co-creation.

STL Digital – Expanded its global footprint with new customer acquisitions in Q3, taking the total to 34 global clients. Secured a multimillion-dollar deal from a US-based Pharma major for SAP S/4 HANA implementation across multiple geographies.

Some key highlights

Key wins – Strong momentum across key markets of the US, UK, Europe and Asia, marked by Tier-1 North American telecom customers and large-scale Data Centre Interconnect (DCI) wins. In Q3, the company secured orders exceeding INR 500 Cr for its Data Centre portfolio to supply its advanced solutions for building next-generation, AI-ready data centre infrastructure.

Innovation - We successfully collaborated with Colt Technology Services for the Multi-Core Fibre (MCF) trials executed across their London Metro optical network in London, UK. STL expanded its IBR portfolio with 1728F and a DC-specific 3456F high-count variant and HD microcable portfolio with a 432F, 200-micron fibre cable. In close collaboration with its customers, the company is developing advanced next-generation fibre technologies, including Hollow-Core Fibre (HCF) and G.654.E. As of the end of Q3 FY26, the company's portfolio has grown to 780 patents*.

"STL delivered a strong quarter with healthy revenue growth and robust order momentum across key global markets," said Ankit Agarwal, MD, STL. "Our technology leadership in next-generation fibre and data centre solutions, coupled with a sharp focus on customer outcomes, continues to differentiate us. We remain committed to building AI-ready digital infrastructure at a global scale, while driving innovation, efficiency, and long-term value for our stakeholders."

Financials** (INR Cr) Q3 FY'26 Q2 FY'26 Q3 FY'25 Revenue 1,257 1,034 998 EBITDA 129 141 111

*Patents filed and granted

**All financials are from continued operations

About STL - Sterlite Technologies Ltd:

STL is a global leader in advanced connectivity solutions, providing end-to-end solutions for building AI-ready infrastructure, FTTx, Rural, Enterprise and Data Centre networks. With manufacturing facilities in North America, Europe and Asia, we deliver our solutions in more than 100 countries. Data Centre & Cloud companies, Telecom operators, Internet service providers and Large enterprises collaborate with STL to build their future-ready digital infrastructure. STL's business goals are driven by customer-centricity, R&D and sustainability. Read more, Contact us, stl.tech | Twitter | LinkedIn | YouTube

