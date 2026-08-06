Supermicro's Seventh Annual Open Storage Summit Brings Together 21 Ecosystem Partners to Share Practical Guidance on Deploying Enterprise AI at Scale

12-session virtual event explores AI inference, agentic AI, cloud storage, and data management for production AI deployments

38 industry experts from 21 leading technology companies including AMD, DDN, Hammerspace, IBM, Intel, KIOXIA, MinIO, Nutanix, Scality, Solidigm, VAST Data, Western Digital, Crusoe, Iron Mountain and others, share practical guidance for scalable, cost-efficient AI infrastructure

Presented with theCUBE, the summit runs August 11 through September 3 and is available live and on demand

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMCI), a Total IT Solution Provider for AI, Enterprise, Storage, and 5G/Edge featuring Data Center Building Block Solutions® (DCBBS), today announced the seventh annual Supermicro Open Storage Summit, a virtual event presented with theCUBE that will run from August 11 through September 3. The 12-session technical series brings together leading experts across the AI storage ecosystem to examine the data infrastructure required to deploy enterprise AI at scale.

Supermicro Open Storage Summit 2026

Check out the video overview here, and the event page for the full agenda and to register.

"Enterprise AI success depends on a data infrastructure that can scale with growing model complexity and inference demands," said Michael McNerney, senior vice president, Marketing and Network Security Supermicro. "The Open Storage Summit brings together industry leaders from across our ecosystem to share practical expertise on building high-performance, cost-efficient AI infrastructure. Combined with Supermicro's DCBBS architecture, these insights help organizations accelerate AI deployment from pilot projects to production at scale."

"Enterprise AI is forcing organizations to rethink infrastructure from the data outward," said Rob Strechay, Principal Analyst at theCUBE. "As enterprises look to become token producers rather than perpetual token consumers, storage becomes a strategic platform, not simply for capacity, but for feeding GPUs, managing context, accelerating inference, and enabling trusted AI at scale. That's why the conversations happening at the Open Storage Summit are so important."

The summit will explore AI inference, agentic AI, hybrid cloud storage, AI data platforms, context memory, unstructured data management, neocloud infrastructure, and cloud storage services. Industry leaders from Supermicro and ecosystem partners—including AMD, DDN, Hammerspace, IBM, Intel, KIOXIA, MinIO, Nutanix, Scality, Solidigm, VAST Data, Western Digital, and others—will share practical recommendations for designing high-performance, cost-efficient AI environments. Practitioners from Crusoe and Iron Mountain will also discuss real-world AI and cloud storage deployments.

DCBBS delivers complete, modular AI infrastructure built from validated components and subsystems, enabling flexible deployment from individual servers and networking to full rack-scale and data center-level solutions, including software and services. For additional information on Supermicro storage products, click here.

About Super Micro Computer, Inc.

Supermicro (NASDAQ: SMCI) is a global leader in Application-Optimized Total IT Solutions. Founded and operating in San Jose, California, Supermicro is committed to delivering first-to-market innovation for Enterprise, Cloud, AI, and 5G Telco/Edge IT Infrastructure. We are a Total IT Solutions provider with server, AI, storage, IoT, switch systems, software, and support services. Supermicro's motherboard, power, and chassis design expertise further enables our development and production, enabling next-generation innovation from cloud to edge for our global customers. Our products are designed and manufactured in-house (in the US, Asia, and the Netherlands), leveraging global operations for scale and efficiency and optimized to improve TCO and reduce environmental impact (Green Computing). The award-winning portfolio of Server Building Block Solutions® allows customers to optimize for their exact workload and application by selecting from a broad family of systems built from our flexible and reusable building blocks that support a comprehensive set of form factors, processors, memory, GPUs, storage, networking, power, and cooling solutions (air-conditioned, free air cooling or liquid cooling).

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