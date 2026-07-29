super.money launches 'superGift', sets a new benchmark for gifting in India

BENGALURU, India, July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- super.money, India's Gen Z Finance App, backed by the Flipkart Group, today announced the launch of superGift, a multi-brand gifting solution that brings together some of India's most trusted consumer brands across e-commerce, fashion, travel and jewellery into a single, seamless rewards instrument.

super.money launches superGift, India's first multi-brand gifting solution redeemable across Flipkart, Myntra, Cleartrip, Zomato and District, powered by Pine Labs and Razorpay.

superGift marks a first for India's gifting landscape - a truly multi-brand, multi-category rewards instrument built for the way people actually spend. For the first time, a single gifting solution spans everything from daily essentials to premium lifestyle choices, with frictionless digital redemption and no restrictive conditions. Partners in the superGift ecosystem today include Flipkart, Myntra, Cleartrip, District and Zomato, and more are expected in the months ahead. These brands span avenues of high-frequency consumption as well as premium lifestyle and occasion-led spending. The integration is powered by Razorpay and Pine Labs, ensuring reliable acceptance, smooth checkout experiences and real-time balance management.

Available in both digital and physical formats, superGift is designed for both retail and bulk purchase requirements at scale; making it a top choice for employee rewards, channel incentives, customer engagement programmes and partner recognition. For more information on superGift and how it can be purchased, visit https://supergc.super.money/.

In recent times, India's gift card and rewards market has been growing steadily, driven by enterprise adoption and the increasing preference for choice-based, digital rewards over cash or merchandise. According to recent reports published by the Reserve Bank of India, the Gift Cards market has witnessed a 15% Y-o-Y growth (CY '25). However, fragmentation and limited brand relevance remain key challenges, areas that superGift is designed to address.

Speaking about the launch of superGift, Prakash Sikaria, Founder & CEO, super.money, said, "There's an opportunity to bring back the 'magic' of gifting today, with a product that truly has something to offer for every kind of user. With superGift, we have created a powerful brand ecosystem with frictionless digital redemption, thereby making rewards genuinely beneficial."

superGift is a category-defining solution - bridging credibility, convenience and choice in one unified rewards platform.

About super.money

super.money, backed by the Flipkart Group, is a youth-focused UPI and credit-led fintech platform that is changing the way Indians manage their payments and financial needs. The app blends smooth and secure UPI payments with real cashback on every transaction and easy access to credit, including secured RuPay cards, credit at checkout and personal loans. super.money's focus is on delivering recurring value to users instead of one-time rewards. Built with a strong compliance culture, super.money aims to become India's preferred financial platform that brings together UPI, credit and everyday commerce. super.money is ISO 27001 and PCI DSS certified.