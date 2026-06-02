Synergy Quantum Unveils SynQ RF Intelligence: Quantum-Secure Ambient Intelligence for Camera-less Spaces

SynQ RF Intelligence is designed for environments where situational awareness is important, but continuous video, audio, or wearable-based monitoring may be intrusive, impractical, or unsuitable. The platform is intended for smart buildings, healthcare and elderly-care facilities, enterprise campuses, defence environments, educational institutions, and critical infrastructure sites. Unlike traditional surveillance systems that rely on cameras or microphones, SynQ RF Intelligence analyses subtle changes in wireless and RF signal patterns caused by human presence and movement. These signal variations are transformed into privacy-preserving operational intelligence, including presence detection, motion awareness, occupancy trends, abnormal inactivity detection and safety-related event indicators.

"With SynQ RF Intelligence, our ambition goes beyond sensing. We are building a privacy-first intelligence layer for the physical world that does not rely on cameras or wearables and is secured for the quantum era. The platform can help make buildings, workplaces, healthcare facilities and mission-critical environments safer and more responsive by enabling presence and movement detection, including through-wall awareness where line-of-sight is unavailable. In healthcare and elderly-care settings, it can also provide contactless awareness of vital signs such as breathing, pulse, and heart rate. Wireless signals already surround us; our mission is to transform them into trusted intelligence that makes physical spaces safer, smarter, and more respectful of privacy. SynQ RF Intelligence is not simply a sensing product, it is a step toward a future of intelligent, privacy-preserving, and quantum-secure environments." — Jay Oberai, Co-Founder & CEO, Synergy Quantum.

Why SynQ RF Intelligence

As physical spaces become more connected, organizations increasingly need real-time awareness of occupancy, movement, inactivity, and unusual activity patterns. At the same time, expectations around privacy and cybersecurity continue to rise. Camera-based systems can be unsuitable in private rooms, sensitive workspaces, care environments, and restricted facilities, while wearables depend on user adoption and basic motion sensors often provide limited context.

SynQ RF Intelligence addresses this gap by creating an invisible, privacy-first sensing layer powered by RF and wireless signal intelligence. The product identity reflects its core function: converting subtle changes in the surrounding radio-frequency environment into actionable awareness about presence, movement, occupancy, wellbeing patterns, and safety-related activity indicators. Because it works entirely without cameras, the same RF intelligence layer can support contactless vital-sign awareness, including breathing, pulse, and heart-rate signals while a person is sleeping or sitting, and can extend to through-wall presence detection where line-of-sight is blocked.

Core Capabilities

SynQ RF Intelligence is designed to provide a richer understanding of physical spaces than simple presence detection alone. By analysing how the human body naturally influences surrounding wireless and RF signals, the platform can detect presence, movement, occupancy patterns, contactless vital signs, and changes within an environment, all without capturing video, images, or audio.

Capability Description Camera-less presence detection Detects whether a person is present within a room or monitored zone, including through-wall presence detection, without using video or image capture. Occupancy intelligence Helps understand room usage, space utilisation, and occupancy patterns. Motion and activity awareness Identifies movement, stillness, abnormal inactivity, and activity transitions. Safety-event indicators Supports use cases such as fall-risk alerts and unusual motion detection, subject to deployment validation. Contactless vital-sign awareness Provides contactless awareness of breathing, pulse, and heart rate without physical contact, even while a person is sitting, resting, or asleep. Activity and gesture recognition Distinguishes everyday activities such as walking, sitting, and gestures, and can help identify sudden falls or unusual motion events. Environment and RF mapping Creates an RF fingerprint of a space, enabling recognition of rooms and detection of environmental changes such as moved furniture or newly introduced objects. Sleep-quality monitoring Supports overnight monitoring, including sleep-pattern awareness and detection of potential breathing interruptions. Edge intelligence Processes signal intelligence closer to the sensing environment, reducing unnecessary cloud dependency and latency. Privacy-preserving design Eliminates the need for continuous video, image, or audio monitoring. Quantum-secure telemetry Protects sensing data, device communications, and control-plane interactions through a quantum-resilient security architecture. Enterprise integration Designed for integration with dashboards, APIs, smart-building platforms, security operations systems, and automation workflows.

Quantum-Secure by Architecture

The term quantum-secure is used here in a precise security context: SynQ RF Intelligence is designed to protect the sensing ecosystem, not to imply that the RF sensing mechanism itself is quantum. The product's security focus is on device identity, telemetry protection, secure communication, key lifecycle governance, and integration with quantum-resilient cryptographic controls.

Quantum-resilient secure communication between sensing nodes, gateways, and enterprise systems.

Strong device identity and authentication for trusted onboarding of sensing nodes.

Encrypted telemetry to protect presence, occupancy, and activity metadata.

Secure key lifecycle management for edge devices and gateways.

On-premises and edge deployment options for privacy-sensitive and high-security environments.

Audit-ready architecture for governance, compliance, and operational accountability.

Target Use Cases

SynQ RF Intelligence can be applied across a wide range of environments. Some deployments leverage existing WiFi infrastructure, while others use CSI-capable hardware for deeper sensing capabilities, extending from everyday operational environments to mission-critical settings.

Application What SynQ RF Intelligence provides Healthcare Non-intrusive awareness of room activity and patient movement, with contactless awareness of breathing and heart-rate rhythms for patients at rest, plus alerts for unusual inactivity. Elderly Care Presence and movement awareness, possible-fall indicators, and overnight sleep-quality monitoring that support wellbeing while preserving dignity and independence. Fitness Centers Movement, activity, and breathing-cadence awareness during exercise, with no wearables and no cameras in changing areas. Educational Campuses Occupancy and movement awareness across classrooms and shared spaces, supporting safety without facial recognition. Robotics Presence awareness, enabling machines to slow, pause, or adapt safely when obstructions are detected, even beyond their direct line of sight or around corners. Disaster Response Detecting signs of presence and breathing through rubble and debris to help locate people. Defence Camera-less awareness of presence in restricted and high-security environments, including standoff situations. Underground Operations Presence and movement awareness in tunnels and confined spaces where cameras and other sensors struggle. Offices & Workplaces Awareness of which desks and meeting rooms are actually in use, supporting space planning and energy efficiency.

Responsible and Privacy-First Innovation

Synergy Quantum is positioning SynQ RF Intelligence as a privacy-first sensing platform designed to provide meaningful environmental awareness without turning every space into a camera-monitored zone.

By sensing presence, movement, activity patterns, potential falls, sleep behaviour, and contactless vital signs such as breathing, pulse, and heart rate, SynQ RF Intelligence helps organizations care for people while preserving privacy. This makes it particularly well suited for healthcare, elderly-care, and assisted-living environments, where continuous awareness is important but intrusive monitoring may be unsuitable. With capabilities such as contactless vital-sign awareness and through-wall presence detection, the platform is designed to support safer, more responsive, and privacy-conscious environments while maintaining the highest standards of trust, security, and respect for individual privacy.

About Synergy Quantum

Synergy Quantum is a quantum and AI cybersecurity company. The Company's mission is to protect the data that powers civilisation and safeguard the networks that connect it, by building the symbiotic intelligence layer where quantum security and artificial intelligence converge into a single, sovereign defence fabric for the digital age. The company engineers quantum-secure communications, post-quantum cryptographic transition frameworks, and trusted military-grade infrastructure to protect governments, critical industries, and global enterprises through one of the most consequential security transformations of the digital age. Synergy Quantum delivers comprehensive post-quantum cryptography solutions across both hardware and software domains, supporting sovereign control over cryptographic infrastructure, secure systems, and national-scale digital ecosystems.

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