Synergy Quantum Unveils SynQ Silicon Trust Suite, a Unified Silicon-Rooted Security Platform for the Post-Quantum Era

Unlike conventional security models that depend primarily on software-protected credentials or permanently stored root keys, SynQ Silicon Trust Suite begins with trust derived from the intrinsic characteristics of the silicon. This enables organisations to establish a hardware-bound identity and regenerate the root of trust when required, without maintaining an extractable root secret in conventional device storage.

The platform is designed for defence and military systems, telecom and 5G infrastructure, industrial and operational technology environments, cloud and data-centre platforms, edge systems, sovereign digital infrastructure and long-lived connected devices.

Establishing trust from the silicon upward

Modern computing systems depend on a chain of trust extending from the processor and firmware to the operating system, applications, networks and cloud services. If the hardware foundation is compromised, software-based security controls may no longer provide reliable protection.

SynQ Silicon Trust Suite addresses this challenge by placing the initial trust anchor within the silicon itself. The platform can then use that trust anchor to control device identity, secure boot, firmware validation, cryptographic key generation, signing operations and remote attestation.

Its zero-stored-root architecture is designed to reduce the risks associated with permanently stored root secrets. Root key material can be regenerated from the authorised silicon environment during the trusted boot process, creating a non-extractable device identity resistant to cloning, probing and unauthorised key recovery.

The resulting trust chain allows an enterprise, network operator or government authority to cryptographically verify that:

The device is genuine and operating on authorised hardware.

Approved firmware and boot components have been loaded.

Cryptographic keys are bound to the intended device and security policy.

Signing operations have been performed by an authorised workload.

The device has not entered an untrusted or non-compliant state.

A complete silicon trust architecture

The SynQ Silicon Trust Suite includes:

SynQ PQC-HRoT

A post-quantum hardware root of trust supporting secure boot, firmware measurement and an immutable hardware-to-software chain of trust.

SynQ SiliconVault

Silicon-sealed key storage for protected key blobs, key lifecycle management, rotation, backup and controlled recovery without relying on a conventionally stored root key.

SynQ SealedSign

A policy-controlled and attested signing service supporting internal and external signing workflows, trusted-workload validation and secure key zeroisation.

SynQ DeviceProof

A hardware-bound attestation capability that produces cryptographic evidence covering device identity, firmware condition, boot state and security-policy compliance.

SynQ AttestNet

A remote device and firmware trust service supporting attestation validation, policy verification and trust telemetry across distributed device fleets.

SynQ Zero-Store Root

A non-extractable root-secret architecture in which the root identity can be regenerated during trusted boot and remains bound to the authorised silicon environment.

SynQ Confidential Trust Fabric

A runtime-protection layer for enclave, trusted execution environment and confidential virtual machine deployments. It supports workload measurement, attestation and controlled key release to verified workloads, helping protect sensitive data while it is being processed.

SynQ HSMBridge

An enterprise HSM integration layer designed to connect the silicon trust architecture with centralised key-management environments. It supports key-use authorisation, policy enforcement and audit correlation between device-level and enterprise-level trust systems.

SynQ AirGap Key Fabric

A symmetric-key management capability for disconnected and highly restricted environments. It supports pre-provisioned root material, ephemeral session-key derivation and mission-, file- or device-level key lifecycles without dependence on continuous online connectivity.

Together, these capabilities provide a unified security foundation for device identity, protected key custody, secure boot, signing, runtime protection and attestation across the complete lifecycle of a device.

Designed for crypto agility and post-quantum migration

The transition to post-quantum security will not occur through a single algorithm replacement. Governments and enterprises must continue supporting existing cryptographic infrastructure while progressively introducing quantum-resistant mechanisms across devices, networks and applications.

SynQ Silicon Trust Suite therefore supports a hybrid security model, allowing classical and post-quantum mechanisms to operate within the same trust architecture. Its crypto-agile design enables algorithms and security policies to evolve as standards, regulatory requirements and threat conditions change.This allows organisations to begin their post-quantum migration without immediately replacing every connected device or redesigning their entire hardware platform.The architecture is also designed to strengthen protection against physical manipulation, firmware tampering, unauthorised key extraction, rollback attacks and selected side-channel threats.

"Trust has to begin in the hardware. If the foundation is not quantum-safe, everything built on top of it is exposed. With SynQ Silicon Trust Suite, we are putting a post-quantum root of trust into the silicon itself, so that the most sensitive systems a nation relies on can prove who they are and protect what they carry, today and in the quantum era."- Jay Oberai, Founder, Synergy Quantum

Built for mission-critical and sovereign environments

SynQ Silicon Trust Suite is designed for environments in which device authenticity, operational continuity and long-term confidentiality are national, regulatory or commercial priorities.

Potential deployment areas include:

Defence platforms, military communication systems and mission equipment.

Telecom infrastructure, 5G Core, RAN, O-RAN and edge networks.

Industrial control systems, operational technology and critical infrastructure.

Cloud platforms, data centres and confidential-computing environments.

Secure devices, embedded systems, gateways and network appliances.

Government infrastructure, sovereign digital platforms and air-gapped networks.

Financial, healthcare and regulated-enterprise systems.

Long-lived and security-sensitive connected products.

For device manufacturers, the Suite provides a reusable foundation for integrating identity, secure boot, key protection and post-quantum readiness directly into products.

For enterprise security teams, it creates a verifiable connection between physical hardware, cryptographic identity, software integrity and central security policy.

For governments and critical-infrastructure operators, it provides a foundation for sovereign control over device trust and cryptographic key lifecycles.

Extending trust across the complete device lifecycle

SynQ Silicon Trust Suite is designed to protect systems from manufacturing and provisioning through deployment, operation, maintenance and eventual decommissioning.

Its policy and attestation framework helps organisations maintain visibility into device identity, boot state, firmware condition, key usage and signing operations. This provides evidence for security auditing, regulatory compliance and incident investigation while supporting fine-grained authorisation and least-privilege access.

By combining silicon-derived trust, enterprise HSM integration, post-quantum readiness and runtime workload protection, Synergy Quantum aims to establish a consistent trust model extending from the chip to the data centre and from isolated mission environments to massively distributed telecom networks.

About Synergy Quantum

Synergy Quantum develops quantum-secure platforms and hardware for governments, regulated enterprises and critical-infrastructure operators.Its work spans quantum-secure connectivity, post-quantum cryptography, crypto-agile infrastructure, quantum-safe devices and silicon-rooted security. The company's mission is to protect the data that powers civilisation and safeguard the networks and systems that connect it.

For more information, visit synergyquantum.in.

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