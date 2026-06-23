TACO BELL® LAUNCHES L.O.C.O.S., ITS FIRST EMOTIONAL SUPPORT TACO PLATFORM FOR FANS IN THEIR FEELS

Debuting during this summer's biggest sports stage, L.O.C.O.S. (Loss Or Celebration Outcome Support) rewards fans with tacos when they need them most, turning culture's biggest wins and losses into a global emotional support taco program.

TLDR:

From celebrating a win to days that go fully off the rails, fans already turn to Taco Bell when emotions are high or low. Now, Taco Bell is meeting the moment with the launch of L.O.C.O.S. (Loss Or Celebration Outcome Support): its first global emotional support taco program.

Debuting during this summer's biggest sports stage, L.O.C.O.S. makes the emotional support taco ritual official – delivering free tacos and one-of-a-kind IRL experiences in select markets to fans globally.

Starting today through July 13, Taco Bell Rewards Members can tap into L.O.C.O.S. in the Taco Bell app with a personalized gamified experience built around their mood, with weekly challenges, and chances to win exclusive L.O.C.O.S. merch and earn Taco Bell. First play, win or lose, unlocks a taco*.

Keep your eyes peeled for L.O.C.O.S. in the wild and in your comments section – that's your signal that free tacos may be coming your way. With L.O.C.O.S. officially activated worldwide, you never know where it'll show up next.

Assets for L.O.C.O.S. can be found here.

IRVINE, Calif., June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- From life's biggest milestone moments to crash-outs and brutal days that demand a drive-thru run, fans have turned to Taco Bell for decades when emotions are too big to handle without tacos. Now, Taco Bell is making that fan ritual official with the launch of L.O.C.O.S., a first-of-its-kind for the brand global platform built to rally around fans in the emotional aftermath of moments such as culture's most heated showdowns, personal victories, meltdowns, crushing breakups and more.

Taco Bell debuts L.O.C.O.S., a first-of-its-kind for the brand global platform showing up for fans in culture’s biggest moments, no matter who they’re rooting for and no matter the outcome.

L.O.C.O.S. debuts today alongside this summer's biggest sports stage, where billions of fans around the world will ride every near-miss, upset, victory and emotional rollercoaster together. Activating in two modes, Celebration Mode and Support Mode, the platform will bring fans ways to earn tacos and rewards through the Taco Bell app plus real-world experiences in select international markets. And while kickoff is the launch point, L.O.C.O.S. is built to go beyond it, showing up wherever culture creates rival sides, high stakes and fans in need of a taco to supercharge or take the edge off their feels.

"Fandom has a way of making every moment feel bigger – the wins feel sweeter, the stakes feel higher, and Taco Bell has always been there to support those moments," said Taylor Montgomery, Global Chief Brand Officer at Taco Bell. "L.O.C.O.S. takes an existing fan behavior and builds a global platform around it, giving Taco Bell a bold new way to show up for fans in moments they care about most."

L.O.C.O.S. Makes its Global Debut

The world's premier sports stage is built for emotional whiplash: intense stakes, nail-biting tension, electrifying victories and undeniable heartbreak. That's why it's the perfect stage for L.O.C.O.S. to make its inaugural debut, offering tacos to earn in the Taco Bell app, vouchers, can't-miss IRL experiences and drops around the globe in select international markets for fans celebrating big or needing backup after a tough loss.

Introducing the L.O.C.O.S. Game: From June 23 through July 13, Taco Bell Rewards Members in the U.S. can head to the Taco Bell app to play L.O.C.O.S., a personalized gamified experience built around the two emotions of fandom: celebrating the win or recovering from the loss.

Fans can choose their mode based on their feels, unlock a taco* with purchase on their first play, earn rewards, return for weekly challenges, and compete for exclusive L.O.C.O.S. merch.

Spot L.O.C.O.S., Score Tacos: L.O.C.O.S. is hitting the streets when final-whistle feelings are at their peak.

In the U.S.: Beginning June 25, L.O.C.O.S. is hitting the streets with coast-to-coast immersive fan activations in Los Angeles and New York City made for all the feels. Designed for both victory laps and loss spirals, the activations feature interactive moments from scream booths and photo walls to a L.O.C.O.S. taco truck with free tacos, surprise rewards and more. Win or lose, fans will have a place to celebrate louder, vent harder and go full L.O.C.O.S.

Beginning June 25, L.O.C.O.S. is hitting the streets with coast-to-coast immersive fan activations in Los Angeles and New York City made for all the feels. Designed for both victory laps and loss spirals, the activations feature interactive moments from scream booths and photo walls to a L.O.C.O.S. taco truck with free tacos, surprise rewards and more. Win or lose, fans will have a place to celebrate louder, vent harder and go full L.O.C.O.S. In the UK: On June 23 and June 27, L.O.C.O.S. goes live in the UK, bringing the celebration beyond the watch party. Fans in Camden, London can expect surprise Taco Bell moments, including free tacos, exclusive merch and giveaways, helping fuel the excitement around match day.

On June 23 and June 27, L.O.C.O.S. goes live in the UK, bringing the celebration beyond the watch party. Fans in Camden, London can expect surprise Taco Bell moments, including free tacos, exclusive merch and giveaways, helping fuel the excitement around match day. In Australia: Meanwhile down under, starting June 26 the Taco Bell team decked out in L.O.C.O.S. gear will roll through South Yarra, Melbourne with free tacos, vouchers and surprise merch as fans flood in and out of local watch parties and fan hubs.

Meanwhile down under, starting June 26 the Taco Bell team decked out in L.O.C.O.S. gear will roll through South Yarra, Melbourne with free tacos, vouchers and surprise merch as fans flood in and out of local watch parties and fan hubs. In Canada: The L.O.C.O.S. movement is coming to life with street-level fan activations in Toronto and Vancouver. The team will bring the energy with free tacos on June 12 and June 20 in Toronto, followed by a Vancouver activation on June 24. Regardless of the final result, Taco Bell is giving Canadian fans another way to celebrate, commiserate, and Live Más during the month.

The L.O.C.O.S. movement is coming to life with street-level fan activations in Toronto and Vancouver. The team will bring the energy with free tacos on June 12 and June 20 in Toronto, followed by a Vancouver activation on June 24. Regardless of the final result, Taco Bell is giving Canadian fans another way to celebrate, commiserate, and Live Más during the month. In Brazil: Taco Bell is bringing L.O.C.O.S. to the heart of São Paulo with activations in the famous Ibirapuera Park, from June 13 through July 19. Fans can expect Taco Bell to show up in high-energy hotspots with the brand's signature taco-fueled celebration, including street-level sampling moments designed to meet fans where emotions are running highest.

Taco Bell is bringing L.O.C.O.S. to the heart of São Paulo with activations in the famous Ibirapuera Park, from June 13 through July 19. Fans can expect Taco Bell to show up in high-energy hotspots with the brand's signature taco-fueled celebration, including street-level sampling moments designed to meet fans where emotions are running highest. In Spain: Taco Bell will be launching L.O.C.O.S. with delivery offers beginning on June 1 and will be offering free emotional support tacos.

"No matter where you are in the world, fandoms may look different, but the feelings are universal: celebration, disappointment, loyalty, and the need for a taco when the moment calls for it," said Amy Durini, Chief Marketing & Strategy Officer, Taco Bell International. "As L.O.C.O.S. comes to life internationally in select markets, Taco Bell is showing up for fans around the world in ways that feel true to each local fandom, recognizing the passion, traditions, and shared experiences that make them so unique and powerful."

L.O.C.O.S. Is Coming for the Next Big Rivalry

As L.O.C.O.S. continues to roll out beyond July, Taco Bell is already eyeing culture's next divided moments, heated fandoms and rivalries where fans will need an emotional support taco most. Whatever the result, win or lose, hype or heartbreak, elation or letdown, L.O.C.O.S. has fans covered.

And this is only the beginning. Fans should keep an eye out for more L.O.C.O.S. on the horizon, from real world moments in the wild to the comment sections and wherever culture serves up its next emotional face-off.

Fans can follow the L.O.C.O.S. action through the Taco Bell app and @TacoBell socials for the latest updates, including nearby L.O.C.O.S. experiences.

*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO PLAY. Must be a Taco Bell Loyalty Program member logged into the Taco Bell mobile app to participate in the L.O.C.O.S. leaderboard challenge (the "Leaderboard Challenge"). The L.O.C.O.S. Challenge begins 6/23/26 and ends 07/13/26 at 11:59:59 PM Pacific Time ("PT") (the "Challenge Period") and the Challenge Period is broken into three leaderboard periods: 6/23/26 through 6/29/26 at 11:59:59 PM PT; 6/23/26 through 7/6/26 at 11:59:59 PM PT; and 6/23/26 through the end of the Challenge Period (each a "Leaderboard Period").

During the Challenge Period, Taco Bell Loyalty Program members who play the Taco Bell L.O.C.O.S. in-app game (the "Game") can accumulate in-Game stars through Game play. For each Leaderboard Period, the 100 Game participants who accumulated the most stars during the applicable Leaderboard Period are eligible to receive a L.O.C.O.S. scarf (each, a "Scarf Eligible Participant"). Scarf Eligible Participants will receive an email from Taco Bell to the address associated with the Scarf Eligible Participant's Taco Bell Loyalty Program account with instructions for claiming the L.O.C.O.S. scarf by visiting a Taco Bell-provided link and submitting their name, mailing address, and email address associated with the Scarf Eligible Participant's Taco Bell Loyalty Program account. The emails with claim instructions are non-transferable. Claims must be submitted by 11:59:59 PM PT on 7/28/26 or L.O.C.O.S. scarf will be forfeited and Taco Bell will have the right, in its sole discretion, to provide the L.O.C.O.S. scarf to an alternate participant. Limit 1 L.O.C.O.S. scarf per person per Leaderboard Period. By participating in the Game, participants agree that their leaderboard names may be displayed or otherwise published to the public.

L.O.C.O.S. scarves will be shipped only within the United States. Allow 6-8 weeks from complete claim submission to receive the L.O.C.O.S. scarf. Approximate retail value of L.O.C.O.S. scarf: $35. Any and all taxes associated with the L.O.C.O.S. scarf are the responsibility of the recipient. Taco Bell is not responsible for acts outside of its control, including, without limitation, lost, late, or delayed shipments, electronic, network or computer failures or malfunctions, or any hardware, software or technical errors of any kind. No substitutions, cash equivalents, or transfer of L.O.C.O.S. scarf permitted except at Taco Bell's sole discretion; Taco Bell reserves the right to substitute the L.O.C.O.S. scarf with an item of comparable or greater value. Any depiction of L.O.C.O.S. scarf in advertising materials or otherwise is for illustrative purposes only.

Participation in the Game and the Leaderboard Challenge is subject to the Taco Bell Terms of Use at ta.co/terms. Any individual who attempts to participate with multiple email addresses or under multiple identities will be disqualified, in Taco Bell's discretion. Taco Bell reserves the right in its sole and absolute discretion to disqualify any individual that tampers or attempts to tamper with the operation of the Game or Leaderboard Challenge or acts in an unsportsmanlike or disruptive manner. Taco Bell reserves the right to cancel, postpone, or extend the Game and/or the Leaderboard Challenge in Taco Bell's sole discretion. Taco Bell's decisions are final and binding in all matters relating to the Game and the Leaderboard Challenge. Void where prohibited.

About Taco Bell Corp.

For more than 64 years, Taco Bell has brought innovative, craveable Mexican-inspired food to the masses, and was recently recognized as one of Fast Company's World's Most Innovative Companies, one of TIME's Most Influential Companies, and Nation's Restaurant News' Brand Icon. For more information about Taco Bell, visit our website at www.TacoBell.com, our Newsroom at www.TacoBell.com/news, or check out www.TacoBell.com/popular-links. You can also stay up to date on all things Taco Bell by following us on LinkedIn, TikTok, X, Instagram, Facebook and by subscribing to our YouTube channel.

Ronald Quintero – Taco Bell Corp.

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Rosie Herzog – Edelman

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