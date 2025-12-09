Taiwan's First Listed Adhesive Manufacturer Establishes Second Plant and Commences Mass Production in India

"Taiwanese Know-how × Indian Manufacturing" Marks a New Milestone in Global Expansion

NEW TAIPEI CITY, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tex Year Group, Taiwan's first publicly listed hot melt adhesive manufacturer with operations in India, today announces the official commencement of mass production at its second manufacturing facility in the Mahad Industrial Area, Maharashtra — Tex Year Technologies India Pvt. Ltd. The new plant represents a strategic milestone in Tex Year's long-term expansion and aligns with the Indian government's "Make in India" initiative.

The second manufacturing facility, Tex Year Technologies India Pvt. Ltd., located in the Mahad Industrial Area, Maharashtra, has officially commenced operations

In its first phase, the Mahad facility houses three major production lines, increasing India's total annual capacity from 3,400 tons to 10,000 tons. This expansion enhances Tex Year's ability to meet growing demand in India and neighboring markets, reinforcing its leadership in South Asia's hot melt adhesive industry.

Tex Year entered India in 2013 as the first Taiwan-listed hot melt adhesive manufacturer with localized production. Combining Taiwanese R&D expertise with Indian manufacturing agility, the Company delivers high-performance, application-driven adhesives while maintaining an integrated supply chain covering production, sourcing, and marketing.

Aligned with "Make in India," Tex Year leverages its GPSTM Green Platform Strategy to provide sustainable hot melt, PUR, and water-based adhesives across packaging, hygiene, home furnishings, mattresses, white goods, automotive interiors, electric vehicles, and electronics. Its low-odor, high-performance water-based adhesives for mattresses have gained market trust, while complementary hot melt line address diverse industrial needs. First-phase trial runs optimize formulations, enhance production flexibility, and deliver faster, eco-friendly solutions supporting circular economy and plastic reduction initiatives.

Looking ahead, Tex Year's "Greater India Strategy," centered on "Deployment × Expansion × Synergies," positions India as a core hub for South Asia and neighboring emerging markets. The Mahad plant is expected to become a model facility for green materials, enabling customers in India and worldwide to build a more competitive and environmentally responsible value chain.

