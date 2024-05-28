'Takes you to the new': METRO Shoes celebrates new beginnings, new life-chapters and new perspectives of modern Indian relationships Metro Brands Limited 28 May, 2024, 17:03 IST Share this article Share this article MUMBAI, India, May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Renowned for its unmatched quality and craftsmanship for over seven decades, METRO Shoes has always been a trusted companion through various life stages of its consumers, offering versatile footwear for every occasion. With its new 'Takes You to The New' campaign, METRO Shoes redefines modern Indian relationships and captures the essence of progressive lifestyles and contemporary society. Continue Reading

New Perspectives: New Parenthood | Metro, takes you to the new New Perspectives: New Life Chapters | Metro, takes you to the new New Perspectives: New Promises | Metro, takes you to the new. Metro Shoes: Takes you to the new

As India's cultural landscape evolves, METRO Shoes celebrates these changes by being a constant companion in every aspect of young Indians' lives. At the heart of this campaign lies a trilogy of captivating films, featuring modern, progressive, and compassionate protagonists. From embracing pet parenthood to starting new life chapters and navigating challenges with partners, each of these films captures the spirit of new beginnings through endearing storylines. These narratives not only mirror the evolving perspectives of modern Indian relationships, but also reflect the aspirations and values of contemporary Indians.

The campaign reaffirms METRO Shoes as a brand that ushers its audience into fresh, vibrant experiences and one that always 'Takes you to the new'. Alisha Malik- President at Metro Brands Limited, said, "Throughout different stages of our consumers' lives, METRO Shoes has consistently been a reliable companion. As our consumers evolve and make new life choices, METRO Shoes continues to guide them through life's myriad experiences, celebrating their new life occasions and milestones. The latest iteration of our 'Takes You to The New' campaign celebrates how modern India is reshaping traditional relationships in progressive ways. Led by a series of three digital films, the storylines are sure to resonate with audiences on a personal level and strike a chord with them."

The new METRO Shoes campaign also spotlights the latest style stories across its product categories. In addition to popular styles like casual, party, and formal wear, the collection introduces fresh design elements. For women, there's the elegant crochet collection with flats and heels, while men's footwear features sophisticated big buckle detailing. The collection also includes new sneakers for everyone, offering a variety of stylish choices.

Join METRO shoes on this exciting journey to explore new horizons, create fresh memories and embark on unique adventures. The latest collection is now available across all METRO Shoes stores and online on https://www.metroshoes.com/

The campaign was conceptualized by Makani.

About Metro Brands Limited (BSE: 543426; NSE: METROBRAND) www.metrobrands.com

Metro Brands is one of the largest Indian footwear specialty retailers and is amongst the aspirational Indian brands in the footwear category. The Company opened its first store under the Metro brand in Mumbai in 1955, and have since evolved into a one-stop shop for all footwear needs, by retailing a wide range of branded products for the entire family including men, women, unisex and kids, and for every occasion including casual and formal events. In addition to men's, women's, and kid's footwear, it also has a wide range of handbags, belts, wallets, etc. Metro Brands retails footwear under its own brands of Metro, Mochi, Walkway, Da Vinchi and J. Fontini, as well as certain third-party brands such as Crocs, Fitflop, Fila, Skechers, Clarks, Puma and Adidas which complement its in-house brands. The Metro footwear range is specially curated based on the regional sensitivity to cater to the needs of different regions.

As of March 31, 2024, the Company operated 836 Stores across 193 cities spread across 31 states and union territories in India.

Video 1: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mSdmXK5E55s

Video 2: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3-Tuup1KJTI

Video 3: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-ZxSoY1ldq8

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2423304/METRO_Shoes_Campaign_4.jpg