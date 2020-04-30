Talview Launches Remote Hiring Starter Kit Course to Help Recruitment Industry

The Remote Hiring Starter Kit course has been carefully curated and taught by global leaders and experts in the recruitment industry. The learners will get an in-depth understanding of anytime-anywhere hiring and will be equipped with skills needed to recruit in the new age of digital hiring that Talview calls 'Instahiring'.

"Moving the interviewing and assessment process online requires a redesign of the recruitment process and candidate experience. The offline process merely getting replicated online can be sub-optimal. It also requires change management amongst the recruiters, interviewers, and hiring managers. Talview's Remote Hiring Starter Kit will prepare you for the transition," says Sanjoe Tom Jose, CEO fo Talview.

Now available for free, the online course includes 15+ videos that provide a foundational understanding of the various facets of remote hiring such as the impact of hiring lag, hiring funnels, collaborative hiring, real-time screening, unsign the right assessments, mobile hiring strategies, social recruiting, intelligent data reuse, and more. With on-demand video modules, case studies, and lifetime access over mobile and desktop, Talview aims to provide a fun yet effective learning experience.

For more information about the Remote Hiring Starter Kit Course, visit https://www.talview.com/remote-hiring-starter-kit-course or reach out at [email protected]

About Talview

Talview helps enterprises beat Hiring Lag and engage great candidates faster with the world's first AI-led Instahiring platform. Hiring Lag cripples businesses when open positions lie vacant, adversely impacting a company's revenue, operations, and quality of hire. Talview empowers businesses to achieve a 100% digital hiring process with a "one-click" high-quality candidate experience from the first interaction to final selection through our chatbot, AI video interviewing, pre-hire assessments, and proctoring capabilities. Our clients include Adecco, Amazon, Bajaj Allianz, Cognizant, Deloitte, Sephora, OCBC Bank, and Unicef. Learn more at www.talview.com.

