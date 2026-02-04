Tata Power delivers strong Q3 FY26 performance; Q3 FY26 PAT grows to Rs 1,194 crore: 9M FY26 PAT rises to Rs 3,702 crore up 7 % (YoY)

∼ Achieves 25th consecutive quarter of PAT growth ∼

MUMBAI, India, Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tata Power, one of India's largest vertically integrated power companies, today reported Profit After Tax (PAT) of Rs 1,194 crore in the third quarter ended December 31, 2025. The Company reported revenue of Rs 14,485 crore; and EBITDA of Rs 3,913 crore during the same period.

For the 9-Month period, Company's PAT rose to Rs 3,702 crore (up 7 % YoY); revenue rose to Rs 47,719 crore (up 1 % YoY); while EBITDA grew to Rs 11,874 crore (up 12 % YoY).

The Company's performance during the third quarter and 9-Month period reflects the strength of its diversified and integrated portfolio, spanning renewables, transmission and distribution, new energy solutions, and conventional generation.

Dr Praveer Sinha, CEO & Managing Director, Tata Power, said, "Q3 FY26 marked strong execution and all-round performance across Generation, Transmission, Distribution, Renewables, and Manufacturing.

We crossed 10 GW of cumulative renewable EPC execution, delivered record solar cell and module output with industry-leading yields, scaled Rooftop Solar, cumulative installations, beyond 4 GWp.

We now serve over 13 million Distribution customers nationwide - the largest base among private utilities. Our Odisha Discoms delivered strong financial and operational performance, earning A+ and A grades in the Ministry of Power's 14th Integrated Ratings. In Transmission, we commissioned key projects strengthening green energy corridors. The World Bank's financing for Bhutan's largest PPP hydropower project further strengthens our clean energy portfolio and regional cooperation.

Our nine-month performance positions us strongly as we enter 2026, supported by favourable macro conditions and rising power demand from manufacturing, urbanisation, and AI-led digital infrastructure. As India enters a decisive phase of power sector expansion, Tata Power remains focused on responsibly scaling clean energy capacity, strengthening system resilience, and delivering long-term, reliable growth."

Business Highlights – Q3 FY26

Renewables: Strengthening Clean energy Growth with Consistent EPC Execution & Manufacturing scale

TPREL commissioned SJVN's 1 GW and NHPC's 300 MW DCR-compliant solar projects using modules from its Tirunelveli facility, and added 357 MW of in-house RE capacity

Total utility-scale capacity reached 6.1 GW (4.9 GW solar, 1.2 GW wind)

Capacity Addition: Commissioned 919 MW renewables including 357 MW own projects and 562 MW 3rd-party EPC

Tata Power Renewables signs PPA with Tata Power Mumbai Distribution to set up 80 MW Firm and Dispatchable Renewable Energy Project

T&D: Powering India's Grid with Reliable, Future-Ready Transmission & Distribution

Distribution:

Odisha DISCOMs continued to deliver strong operational performance with 1.9% decrease in AT&C loss

TPNODL and TPCODL achieved A+ ratings, and TPWODL secured an A grade in the Ministry of Power's 14th Integrated Ratings Report, reflecting sustained improvements in operational and financial performance

Transmission:

Advancing six projects totalling ~ 2,400 Ckm, on track to surpass operational capacity of 7,000 Ckm by FY28

