Tergus Lauded by Frost & Sullivan for Its Full-spectrum CRO Services for Therapeutics in Dermatology

"Starting with high-quality R&D development services at the pre-clinical stage, Tergus steadily extended its capabilities to early skin biology services and clinical supplies manufacturing to deliver end-to-end development continuity. It is a market leader not only in R&D but also in manufacturing, making it an unmatched CRO within dermatological drug development," said Surbhi Gupta, Industry Analyst at Frost & Sullivan. "The company has established itself as a strategic partner with flexible development capabilities, growing both organically as well as through acquisitions."

Customer satisfaction and service flexibility have underpinned Tergus' growth and investment strategies. In June 2019, Tergus announced its partnership with Great Point Partners to raise capital, and a month later, purchased a 100,000 square foot facility near its headquarters. Tergus is currently redesigning the space, building on existing clinical supplies manufacturing capabilities to establish the largest dermatology-related integrated R&D and production center in the United States. Within the next three to five years, Tergus expects to become the leading contract development and manufacturing organization in dermatology across the world.

The company works with customers across business verticals such as generics and novel drugs, driven mainly by large pharma, specialty pharma, and biotech startups. Its product and service diversification support strong growth regardless of changes in the industry; for instance, its investments in digital tools and new workflows have enabled it to respond to COVID-19's potential consequences swiftly. Furthermore, it uses predictive analytics to ensure international supply procurement proactively for the clinical supplies needed, safeguarding participant's well-being while adhering to clinical trial timelines.

"Tergus reports having at least 35% repeat customers, an impressive feat in a niche market. It also has a broad customer and project base, resulting in stable, continued year-over-year growth," noted Norma Vela-Roch, Best Practices Research Analyst at Frost & Sullivan. "Its customer-focused innovations and strategic partnerships enable it to meet all current and future needs of its customers and continue to grow at an accelerated rate."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that demonstrates excellence in implementing strategies that proactively create value for its customers with a focus on improving the return on the investment that customers make in its services or products. The award recognizes the company's unique focus on augmenting the value that its customers receive, beyond simply good customer service, leading to improved customer retention and customer base expansion.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Tergus Pharma

Tergus Pharma is an end-to-end service provider for topical pharmaceutical research, drug development, testing, and manufacturing, and has been an industry leader for several years with a new 100,000 sq. ft. state-of-the-art facility in Durham, North Carolina. Focused exclusively on topical/skin liquids and semi-solids as well as other non-skin semi-solids/liquids for vaginal, rectal and otic/ophthalmic routes of adminstartion, Tergus has a long and stellar reputation for delivering quality results to clients, from formulation through commercial manufacturing, earning the company the tagline, "Think Topicals, Think Tergus." Tergus scientifically helps its clients achieve the right balance between speed and quality. For more information, please visit https://www.TergusPharma.com/

