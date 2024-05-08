Thai-Chinese Animation "Out of the Nest" Takes Flight to the Global Stage at the 2024 Annecy International Animation Film Festival!

BANGKOK, May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The buzz is soaring high throughout the Thai animation scene as "Out of the Nest," a captivating production by T&B Media Global (Thailand), has landed a coveted spot in the prestigious "Annecy Presents" category at the renowned 2024 Annecy International Animation Film Festival.

Led by the visionary Dr. Jwanwat Ahriyavraromp, affectionately known as "Dr. Tan Shelldon," this Thai-Chinese collaboration promises to dazzle audiences with its heartwarming storytelling and visually stunning animation. With talent hailing from Thailand, China and the US, "Out of the Nest" represents a harmonious fusion of creativity from across the globe.

The Annecy International Animation Film Festival, hailed as the mecca of animations, handpicked "Out of the Nest" from over 3,400 submissions worldwide. Out of this fierce competition, only a select few, including "Out of the Nest," were chosen to grace the screens of Annecy.

This whimsical tale isn't just about entertainment, it's a testament to Thailand's rising prominence in the animation space. Following in the footsteps of the beloved "Shelldon" animated series, which captured hearts across 180 countries and translated into over 35 languages, "Out of the Nest" is poised to continue Thailand's animation legacy on the global stage.

"Out of the Nest" is an enchanting journey that celebrates the power of self-belief and inner strength. Get ready to spread your wings and embark on an adventure like no other!

Stay tuned for more updates as "Out of the Nest" prepares for its theatrical debut.

For more information, visit: Annecy Festival - Out of the Nest (Link this text and hyperlink to: https://www.annecyfestival.com/en/the-festival/official-selection/competition/2024/annecy-presente/out-the-nest)

About T&B Media Global

T&B Media Global is a leading entertainment conglomerate based in Thailand, dedicated to empowering creators and storytellers worldwide. With a vision to pioneer a new era in entertainment, T&B blends cutting-edge technologies with captivating storytelling across its diverse verticals – Talent Management, Studios, Technology, Online Content and Gaming & Immersive Experiences.

In an industry that thrives on the power of imagination, T&B Media Global is an empowering force for inspiring creators to recognize that even the smallest element, a single grain of sand, can become part of something extraordinary.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2407478/OOTN_with_PTAN_edit3.jpg