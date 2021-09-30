The European Table Olive, The Mediterranean Joy That Enhances The Vibrant Indian Gastronomy

- The promotion 'Europe at your table with olives from Spain', co-financed by the European Union, tries to bring together two of the world's most vibrant and passionate cuisines through exciting and succulent recipes

- Table olives offer a world of possibilities in Indian cuisine through countless culinary formats (whole, sliced, pitted olives...) and varieties (Manzanilla, Queen, stuffed with Pimiento...)

NEW DELHI, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --The European olive has everything necessary to shine and enhance any elaboration: from the simplest to the most complex. They are tasty and sophisticated and have more than ninety preparation. Its quality and flavour make it a universal product that transcends gastronomy and borders.

A delicious snack without geographical limits that transforms elaborations into integrating experiences. An all 'around' food that is capable of bringing the essence of European cuisine to the Indian table thanks to its versatility, to enrich, even more if possible, one of the most exciting and varied cuisines in the world.

In this sense, the European olive fits perfectly into the universe of aromas and flavours that makes up Indian gastronomy. It is extremely versatile when it comes to introducing it into one's daily diet. The diversity of flavours it offers and the interesting links it establishes with other foods make it a perfect ally for any meal due to its ability to pair perfectly with all kinds of ingredients, resulting in countless dishes and dressings.

It can be found in a multitude of formats (whole, chopped, sliced, boneless…) and is perfect with biryani rice, chutney, mint lassi, vegetable samosas, modak or machher jhol. With so much variety, European table olives are ideal for all kinds of flavours and no table should be without these Mediterranean wonders that never disappoint.

In this context, INTERACEITUNA introduces one of the most emblematic foods of Europe to the table of Indian consumers through three irresistible recipes, demonstrating that when you put olives on a plate, you are putting origin, history and a way of understanding and enjoying life. This Gastronomic fusion becomes a source of cultural integration and shows the charisma and versatility of this ancient fruit.

Sweet Modak With Hojiblanca Olives

https://olivesatyourtable.in/sweet-modak-with-hojiblanca-olives/

Mint Lassi with Queen Olives

https://olivesatyourtable.in/mint-lassi-with-queen-olives/

Biryani rice with olives stuffed with pimiento

https://olivesatyourtable.in/biryani-rice-with-olives-stuffed-with-pimiento/

About INTERACEITUNA and Olives from Spain

INTERACEITUNA is the Interprofessional Organisation of the Table Olive recognised by the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food that represents the entire sector of production, processing and marketing of table olives. Created to implement different programmes and activities of general interest INTERACEITUNA promotes knowledge of Spanish table olives and carries out research, promotion and development activities in the sector. INTERACEITUNA and the European Union have joined forces to promote this product.

[email protected]

Phone: +34 915062860

Photos for media usage: https://we.tl/t-2gN3xWbOt8

SOURCE Europe at your table, with olives from Spain