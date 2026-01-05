World Class India 2026 Returns, Bringing South Asia's Top Bartenders Together

As India's bar culture grows more personal, expressive, and globally confident, World Class India returns for its 12th edition, bringing together bartenders from India, Nepal, and Sri Lanka for the first time

BANGALORE, India, Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- World Class India by Diageo 2026 is back for its 12th edition, expanding its platform to include bartenders from across South Asia for the first time. This regional growth comes at a moment when India's cocktail culture has diversified rapidly. Alongside established hotel and fine-dining bars, neighbourhood cocktail spots, listening bars, and bartender-owned spaces are shaping a new, experience-driven bar scene. Across formats, the emphasis is on flavour clarity, thoughtful craft, and experiences that encourage guests to repeat visits rather than enjoy a one-time spectacle.

As these spaces have evolved, so has the role of the bartender.

The Bartender's Role Has Expanded

Today's bartenders set the pace of a room, guide guests through flavour, and shape why people return to a bar. In India, this role has evolved particularly quickly. Bars across the country have absorbed practices that were once limited to more established global markets, from ingredient-led menus and balance-driven cocktails to disciplined service and specialist bar teams. As a result, the depth of talent behind Indian bars today often matches global benchmarks, even if visibility has lagged.

This is where platforms like World Class come in. By creating common standards, exposure, and comparison on an international stage, the programme helps translate local skills into global recognition, ensuring that Indian bartenders are not just operating at a high level, but are also seen, judged, and acknowledged alongside their global peers.

Where Diageo India's World Class Fits In

World Class India reflects a more grounded bar culture, one that values consistency over excess and personal point of view over uniform style. Rather than focusing on spectacle, World Class has increasingly centred on education, mentorship, and real-world bar practice. A key focus this year is flavour-led thinking. Through dedicated modules that explore flavour through science, memory, and emotion, bartenders are encouraged to build drinks from the palate up.

The programme is also shaped by its alumni, with past winners returning as mentors and judges, bringing global exposure back into local bar ecosystems.

What the 2026 Format Looks Like

For the first time, World Class India extends its platform to Nepal and Sri Lanka, acknowledging the shared momentum across South Asia's bar scenes. The expansion brings bartenders from all three countries into one regional cohort, offering access to the same education, mentorship, and global pathways.

The programme is already underway through an extensive roadshow across 11 cities, taking World Class directly into bar communities. Over recent weeks, sessions have been held in cities including Mumbai, Bengaluru, Delhi, Goa, Kolkata, Colombo, Kathmandu, Hyderabad, Pune, and Guwahati, engaging bartenders through hands-on workshops and behind-the-bar discussions.

For consumers, the 2026 edition goes beyond the competition floor. Through regional showcases, tastings, and masterclasses, guests can witness the energy of the journey as it unfolds by following familiar faces through different stages, seeing bartenders experiment and evolve, and discovering new talent along the way.

Aanchal Kaushal, VP, Customer Marketing, Diageo India, said, "When you step into a great cocktail bar in India today, the difference from a few years ago is clear. Menus are more focused, flavours are intentional, and bar teams are more engaged with guests. World Class has played a big role in shaping this shift. The competition brings global standards, training, and exposure into the way drinks are designed and served, translating what happens in the competition into higher-quality bar experiences for consumers."

For many participants, World Class serves as a bridge, helping bartenders move from local bars to national visibility and, ultimately, the global stage, without losing the individuality that defines their work.

2026 Timelines

Roadshows: End December 19, 2025

Regional Finalists Announced: December 30–January 1

Regional Finals: January 20–31

National Finals: End of March 2026

Global Finals: September 2026

About Diageo India

Diageo India is among India's leading beverage alcohol (alcobev) companies with an outstanding portfolio of premium brands. A subsidiary of Diageo Plc., it is listed in India on both the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) as United Spirits Limited (USL).

Headquartered in Bengaluru, Diageo India has one of the largest manufacturing footprints in alcobev with 36 facilities across India. It manufactures, sells and distributes Johnnie Walker, Black Dog, Black & White, VAT 69, Antiquity, Signature, The Singleton, Royal Challenge, McDowell's No1, Smirnoff, Ketel One, Tanqueray, Captain Morgan and Godawan, an artisanal single malt whisky from India, bringing together global expertise and local pride to deliver innovative, world-class products and experiences to consumers. With a strong focus on driving a positive impact on society, Diageo India has been working on collective action to improve livelihoods, championing Grain to Glass sustainability, responsible consumption and nurturing the alcobev ecosystem, to contribute to India's growth agenda.

For more information about Diageo India, our people, our brands, and our performance, visit us at www.diageoindia.com.

Celebrating life, every day, everywhere.

