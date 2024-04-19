THE MUST-HAVE DENIM FITS FOR THE SEASON FROM LEVI'S® ARE HERE

Deepika Padukone shows off the brands latest range of fits for women.

MUMBAI, India, April 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Summer is here and with it come new fits from Levi's® to fall in love with. With close to 15 fits to choose from - the retro-inspired flare, the laid-back loose, and the timeless classic straight - there is something for everyone, a pair for every mood, style, and occasion. The brand's campaign 'New Fits, Infinite Possibilities' features brand ambassador and fashion icon Deepika Padukone in the latest fits.

NEW FITS, INFINITE POSSIBILITIES

As the temperature rises, keep it easy with LOOSE FITS that are all about comfort and effortless '90s inspired style. Whether team low-waist or high-waist, Levi's® has got everyone covered. The Low Loose channels Y2K vibes with a wide, straight leg. The High Loose is what dreams are made of, a flattering pair of loose jeans with a cinched-in waist and an easy, relaxed leg. Finally, the '90s get a double dose of love with the '94 Baggy and '94 Baggy Wide Leg, with an easy baggy silhouette.

STRAIGHT JEANS never really went anywhere and aren't going anywhere any time soon. The Wedgie Straight is the vintage inspired, ultra-flattering, asset-enhancing pair of jeans everyone has been waiting for. With a record-breaking high rise, the Ribcage Straight Ankle with its straight leg summer-ready ankle crop to show off a great pair of sandals or sneakers. The 80's Mom jeans magically brings together a high waist, a slightly more relaxed silhouette, and a tapered leg that would make mom proud.

Levi's® takes a dramatic turn with its range of FLARED JEANS. Levi's® Ribcage family of fits really brings it with The Ribcage Cropped Boot, Ribcage Wide Leg, and the newest addition, the Ribcage Bell, with a super exaggerated bell leg that gives the person legs for days.

"Levi's® has always been a pioneer in women's jeans and has brought together quality and fashion. For our consumer, style is such an expression and extension of self and this range of fits looks to give women the options they look for, for every occasion. Deepika Padukone as our brand ambassador, really embodies how you can express yourself in denim and through this campaign, we hope that women will find that new favorite pair, in which their style comes to life," said Amisha Jain, Managing Director & SVP at LS&Co South Asia, Middle East, Africa.

New Fits. Infinite Possibilities is an invitation for women to explore & experiment.

Step into the world of Levi's® and embark on a journey to discover the new favorite fit – because with Levi's®, the possibilities are truly limitless. The collection starts at INR 2799 and is available online on levi.in and across Levi's® stores in India.

About the Levi's® brand

The Levi's® brand epitomizes classic American style and effortless cool. Since their invention by Levi Strauss & Co. in 1873, Levi's® jeans have become one of the most recognizable garments of clothing in the world—capturing the imagination and loyalty of people for generations. Today, the Levi's® brand portfolio continues to evolve through a relentless pioneering and innovative spirit that is unparalleled in the apparel industry. Our range of leading denim and accessories are available in more than 110 countries, allowing individuals around the world to express their personal style. For more information about the Levi's® brand, its products and stores, please visit levi.com.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co. is one of the world's largest brand-name apparel companies and a global leader in denim. The company designs and markets jeans, casual wear and related accessories for men, women and children under the Levi's®, Dockers®, Levi Strauss Signature™ and Beyond Yoga® brands. Its products are sold in more than 110 countries worldwide through a combination of chain retailers, department stores, online sites, and a global footprint of approximately 3,200 brand-dedicated stores and shop-in-shops. Levi Strauss & Co.'s reported 2023 net revenues were $6.2 billion. For more information, go to http://levistrauss.com, and for company news and announcements go to http://investors.levistrauss.com.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2391775/Levis_New_Fits_Infinite_Possibilities.jpg