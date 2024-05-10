The Renowned Port City of Ningbo Reopened the Window for International Exchanges with Unveiled Ningbo International Communication Center

NINGBO, China, May 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ningbo, a famous port city in China, has added a window for foreign exchanges. Ningbo International Communication Center was unveiled on May 8, 2024. Video congratulations were also sent by Irina Bokova, former Director-General of UNESCO; Georgios Papandreou, former Prime Minister of Greece; Long Yongtu, former Secretary-General of the Boao Forum; Maitre Khalid EL Fataoui, President of the Moroccan Chinese Association for Cultural and Economic Revitalization. Over 200 Chinese and foreign guests, including Evandro Carvalho, recipient of the Chinese Government Friendship Award and Director of the Research Collective for Brazil-China Studies; Vincent Lemarchand, Honorary Citizen of Ningbo and president of the Rouen-Ningbo Friendship Committee, have attended the event.

Chinese and foreign guests unveiled the Ningbo International Communication Center

Ningbo has always been an open city that connects China with the outside world. As a richly cultured "National Historical and Cultural City" and the "East Asian Cultural Capital", Ningbo has more than 8,000 years of accumulation of heritage, baptism of culture, and edification of civilization, making the unique marine culture, culture of Wang Yangming's theories, book collection culture and other genes deeply rooted in the city's bloodline. As a famous port city, Ningbo Zhoushan Port has ranked first in the world in cargo throughput for 15 consecutive years.

The newly unveiled Ningbo International Communication Center will focus on "NB-PLUS", serve foreign exchanges, cultivate foreign exchange industries, and promote the integration of industrial chains, innovation chains, and production chains. At the unveiling ceremony, the "Opportunity China • Dialogue with World" platform was launched. More than 150 Chinese-foreign cultural exchange activities in 12 categories such as performances, books, exhibitions, and archives are planned to be carried out during the year. The exchange program "Read China • New Youth" is launched, including "Young Foreigners touring in Zhejiang", "Travelling with the Young", "Inviting the Young to the Practice", "The Petrel Youth to the Rural Area", etc., will link more than 30 countries and regions such as the United States, Britain, Germany, Central and Eastern Europe, building a platform for exchanges and interaction between young people from Ningbo and overseas.

Professor Jon Garibaldi, Provost of University of Nottingham Ningbo China, said: "This is a great opportunity for both China and the UK. At present, we have cooperated with China to establish a campus and carry out teaching. I would like to take the advantage of this opportunity to allow us both to have more research and cooperation in the future. This opportunity allows me to see a very bright future."

