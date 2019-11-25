The Ritz-Carlton Debuts in The Dynamic Metropolis of Pune, India

Set to elevate luxury in Pune, the hotel's design reflects a seamless union of classical grandeur and timeless sophistication, offering both traditional and modern points of view. Small details such as design motifs inspired by Indian silhouettes and classic chandeliers gracefully evoke a sense of place. Celebrating the history and spirit of the city, guests will be invited every evening to raise a toast to the golden hour at Aasmana, the hotel's rooftop lounge, where they can learn the meaning behind the venue's name as they enjoy skyline views.

The hotel features 198 elegantly appointed guestrooms, including 35 plush suites, designed to be refined and relaxing sanctuaries that are also the largest in the city. The Ritz-Carlton, Pune offers an exceptional Presidential Suite that is spread across 3,154 sq. ft and includes two bedrooms, a walk-in closet, a spacious living room and dining area, private bar and in-suite treatment room. Guests staying on the Club Level floors will enjoy access to a signature Ritz-Carlton Club Lounge, an urban sanctuary on the 18th floor that features picturesque views of the golf course, private check-in, a dedicated Club Concierge, and a variety of culinary presentations throughout the day.

Celebrating the region's distinct culinary scene, The Ritz-Carlton, Pune captures the essence of the destination with five signature dining experiences. Gourmet world cuisine at Three Kitchens and Bar welcomes guests by offering three residential-style kitchens. The modern Japanese restaurant Ukiyo features a long sushi counter and robata grill complemented by an expansive selection of sake while The Ritz-Carlton Tea Lounge brings the time-honored custom of afternoon tea to the city. Alta Vida Bar & Grill is a craft cocktail destination and Aasmana, a rooftop lounge serving Indian cuisine, captivates with 180-degree views of the golf course and inventive adaptations from the royal kitchens of India.

The 25,000 sq. ft. wellness floor includes a Fitness Studio and Yoga Deck, allowing guests to maintain their wellness routines even while traveling. The Ritz-Carlton Spa with its 8 treatment rooms and Express Pods combines bespoke services, custom facials and unique treatments steeped in Ayurveda traditions and chakra energy inviting guests to indulge in relaxation while they immerse themselves in discovery of the local culture.

The hotel also boasts 35,000 square feet of elegantly designed banquet facilities that are suited to gatherings of all kinds, from business meetings to social affairs. With access to a beautiful outdoor foyer and deck area, the ballrooms are perfect for intimate gatherings and romantic weddings alike.





For more information or reservations, please visit http://www.ritzcarlton.com/pune.

