THE ROCK & ROLL HALL OF FAME REVEALS 2026 INDUCTEES

The 2026 Induction Ceremony is set for Saturday, November 14 in Los Angeles, California and will debut on ABC and Disney+ in December

NEW YORK, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tonight, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation announced its 2026 Inductees, spotlighting a standout group of artists whose impact has left a lasting mark on music and culture. Revealed live on ABC and Disney+ by Ryan Seacrest and 2022 Inductee Lionel Richie during the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame-themed episode of American Idol, the announcement kicks off the countdown to celebrate music's highest honor.

Performer Category:

Phil Collins

Billy Idol

Iron Maiden

Joy Division/New Order

Oasis

Sade

Luther Vandross

Wu-Tang Clan

Early Influence Award:

Celia Cruz

Fela Kuti

Queen Latifah

MC Lyte

Gram Parsons

Musical Excellence Award:

Linda Creed

Arif Mardin

Jimmy Miller

Rick Rubin

Ahmet Ertegun Award:

Ed Sullivan

"Induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame is music's highest honor. We look forward to celebrating these remarkable artists at this year's ceremony - it's going to be an unforgettable night," said John Sykes, Chairman of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

To be eligible for induction, an individual artist or band must have released its first commercial recording at least 25 years prior to the year of nomination. Phil Collins, Luther Vandross and Wu-Tang Clan are first-time nominees. Billy Idol, Iron Maiden, Joy Division/New Order, Oasis, and Sade have all been nominated in the past.

The Induction categories include:

Performers: artists who have created music whose originality, impact, and influence has changed the course of rock & roll.

Early Influence Award: artists whose music and performance style have directly influenced, inspired, and evolved rock & roll and music impacting culture.

Musical Excellence Award: given to artists, musicians, songwriters and producers whose originality and influence have had a dramatic impact on music.

Ahmet Ertegun Award: non-performing industry professionals who have had a major influence on the creative development and growth of rock & roll and music that has impacted culture.

The Inductees were announced live on ABC and Disney+ this evening by Ryan Seacrest and 2022 Inductee Lionel Richie during the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame episode of "American Idol," where the Top 11 American Idol finalists took on songs from legendary Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Inductees as America voted live for the Top 9. The episode will be available to stream tomorrow on Hulu and Disney+.

The 2026 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction will tape on Saturday, November 14th at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, California. The 2026 ceremony will then debut in December on ABC and Disney+. In 2027, the Induction Ceremony will return to Cleveland.

Ticket on-sale information for the 2026 Induction Ceremony will be announced at a later date. Select Rock & Roll Hall of Fame donors and members receive exclusive Induction ticket opportunities. Donate or join by June 30, 2026 to be eligible. Visit rockhall.com/membership to learn more.

Press can access hi-resolution images and bios for the 2026 Inductees at rockhall.com/press-room. Media credential applications for the Induction Ceremony will open in August.

About the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

Born from the collision of rhythm & blues, country, and gospel, rock & roll is a spirit that is inclusive and ever-changing. The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame celebrates the sound of youth culture and honors the artists whose music connects us all. We share stories of the people, events, and songs that shape our world through digital content, innovative exhibits, live music, engaging programs, and our annual Induction Ceremony. We intentionally foster an inclusive and welcoming non-profit Museum that encourages and embraces creativity and innovation. As a community leader, we value, empower, and respect all people. Join the millions who love rock & roll as much as you do. Visit us in Cleveland, Ohio or at rockhall.com and follow us @rockhall on Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, and X, or @rockandrollhalloffame on Facebook.