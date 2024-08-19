The Work from LIONS Announces Live Indian Showcase of Cannes Lions 2024 Winning Work from 27th to 30th August 2024

MUMBAI, India, Aug. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- For the first time ever, the winning work and learnings from the best stage sessions from Cannes Lions, the International Festival of Creativity, are being showcased in India in collaboration with Medulla, India's leading healthcare advertising agency. This exclusive, invite-only stage sessions event has been custom-built for Indian healthcare & pharma leaders and will take place from 27th to 30th August 2024, spanning Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Gurgaon.

Expect Groundbreaking Insights and Learnings

Speakers at LIONS in India, Lessons from The Work at Cannes Lions 2024

Fresh from the success of Cannes Lions 2024, this historic event aims to showcase the biggest award-winning case studies from Unilever (2024 Creative Marketer of the Year), Procter & Gamble (12 shortlists and 4 wins), Siemens Healthineers (Pharma Lions Grand Prix winner), KVI Brave Fund Inc (Innovation Lions Grand Prix winner), Buckaroo Footwear (Health & Wellness Lions Gold winner) and many others.

All this will be analysed and presented live by India's most marketing-savvy pharma & healthcare industry leaders, including Achin Gupta (Cipla), Aditi Sood (Philips India Ltd.), Anil Matai (Organisation of Pharmaceutical Producers of India), Manish Anandani (Kenvue), Mansi Khanna (Dr. Reddy's and Nestle Health Science), Dr. Om Manchanda (Dr Lal Path Labs Ltd.), Sandeep Verma (Bayer Consumer Health), Dr. Sangita Reddy (Apollo Hospitals Group), Sanjay Sharma (Bristol Myers Squibb India), Sanjay Srinivas (ITC Limited), Shivam Puri (Cipla Health Ltd.), Shweta Rai (Pharmaceuticals Division of Bayer), Sudarshan Jain (Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance), Suresh Pattathil (AbbVie India), Tetsuya Yamada (OMRON Healthcare India Pvt. Ltd.), Vikrant Shrotriya (Novo Nordisk India Pvt Ltd.), Viren Shetty (Narayana Health), Praful Akali (Medulla Communications) with a showcase session by Sophie Ellis, Commercial Director at LIONS Intelligence, who will be flying in from the UK for these events.

Event Details:

Dates: 27th to 30th August 2024

(27th & 28th), Bengaluru (29th), Gurgaon (30th) Audience: Marketing leaders by invitation only

Sophie Ellis, Commercial Director at LIONS Intelligence, says, "Healthcare communication is always a challenge, striking a delicate balance between science and creativity. Being able to convene industry stalwarts in one room to share insights and discuss the future of our field is an opportunity I eagerly anticipate."

Praful Akali, Founder & MD of Medulla Communications, adds, "It's an honour to partner with LIONS and bring this unparalleled experience to India. Our goal is to inspire and equip healthcare leaders with the knowledge to drive impactful and effective communications in the industry."

About LIONS:

As The Home of Creativity, LIONS powers the marketing segment of Ascential and is a destination for those in the business of creativity. As the definitive benchmark of creative excellence and with unparalleled access to insight on how it works, LIONS provides those on the journey to creative excellence all they need, at whatever stage they are at and wherever they are. Our annual five-day Festival, Cannes Lions, is the meeting place for the global creative marketing community and a celebration of the world's most excellent and effective work.

About Medulla Communications:

Founded by Praful Akali in 2008, Medulla Communications has consistently been recognized as one of the top healthcare agencies globally. The agency has been honoured as the Healthcare Agency of the Year at Cannes Lions and ranked as the #4 Most Effective Independent Agency globally by Effies, and the #4 Most Effective Specialist Agency globally by WARC.

