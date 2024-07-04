Tianneng Indonesia Office Established, Advancing its Global Strategy

JAKARTA, Indonesia, July 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tianneng has recently inaugurated a new overseas office in Indonesia, marking another significant milestone in the company's global expansion strategy.

In alignment with China's Belt and Road Initiative and accelerating its international presence, Tianneng has previously established offices in Nigeria, India, Vietnam, Thailand, Turkey, and the Netherlands. These efforts aim to deepen local market penetration, expedite the creation of a world-class new energy brand, and provide green, safe, and efficient products and system solutions to users worldwide. The successful operations of these offices have further reinforced Tianneng's confidence in establishing more overseas offices.

Ms Yang Jianfen, Vice President of Tianneng Holdings Group and General Manager of Tianneng Shares, highlighted the strategic importance of the Indonesian market due to its unique geographical advantages and substantial growth potential. The establishment of the local office will enable Tianneng to better serve local customers, swiftly respond to market demands, and achieve precise business implementation and sustainable development.

With this new beginning, "Tianneng Smart Manufacturing" is poised to take root, blossom, and bear fruit in Indonesia and beyond, laying a strong foundation for broader regional impact.