Towards India@100: Muslim leaders pass resolution in support of PM Modi's vision of a developed India by 2047

Chandigarh University announces first-of-its-kind research centre dedicated to contributions made by minority communities in the development of India

CHANDIGARH, India, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- At the Sadbhavna event organised by the Indian Minorities Foundation (IMF) in Mumbai's Birla Matoshri Auditorium on Monday (November 27) prominent Muslim socio-political leaders voiced their appreciation for the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, emphasising how the inclusive policies of his government have fostered religious freedom and paved the way for unparalleled development within the Muslim community nationwide. Satnam Singh Sandhu, who is also the chancellor of Chandigarh University (CU) also announced that a centre for research on minority communities will be established at CU in collaboration with other like-minded organisations, which will be first of its kind in the country.

Chancellor Chandigarh University & IMF Convener Satnam Singh Sandhu along with Abdul Sattar Abdul Nabi, Minister of Minority Development Maharashtra and prominent Muslim leaders announcing the Mumbai resolution during the Sadbhavna event.

The event was held under theme 'Jazba-E-Hubul-Watani' was attended by prominent figures from the all-Muslim sects – Sunni, Shia, Sufi, Ahmadiyya, Dawoodi Bohra and Pasmanda Muslims. These leaders emphasized the government's efforts in ensuring equal opportunities in various sectors, contributing to the socio-economic advancement of the Muslim population. They also expressed their united stance for the nation's progress and development to achieve the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's dream of developed India by 2047.

Muslim leaders asserted that they will not tolerate any terrorism activities against India and they will give befitting response to the enemies of the nation as proud Indians. The colossal gathering also passed a resolution 'Mumbai Resolution' demonstrating unwavering support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision to transform India into a developed nation by 2047 and pledging support and active contribution in achieving this dream.

The event was attended by Maharashtra's Minister of Minority Development and Aukaf, Abdul Sattar as Chief Guest. The IMF delegation was led by its convenor, Satnam Singh Sandhu. The delegation that participated in the event included Mansoor Khan, National President, Sufi Islam Board; Zafar Sareshwalla, Founder, Parsoli Group of Companies & Educationist; Maulana Zaheer Abbas Rizvi, President, Shia Ulama Board Maharashtra and Vice President, All India Shia Personal Board; Asif Bhamla, Founder, Bhamla Foundation and Environmentalist; Sohail Khandwani, Principal Secretary, Managing Trustee (Haji Ali Trust & Makhdoom Shah Baba Trust); Mohammed Wajiuddin, Senior Assistant Editor, Times of India; Iqbal Memon, President, All India Memon Jamat; and Dr. Zahir Kazi, President, Anjuman-I-Islam.

IMF honoured Bollywood singer Shahid Mallya and Sitarist Ustad Siraj Khan by excellence award for their contribution in the field of Art & Music. As many as 27 NGOs of Muslim Community who have contributed in the field of Women Empowerment, Education, Child Welfare, Skill Development, Care for Old Age and others were also honoured on the occasion.

Minister of Minority Development and Aukaf, Abdul Sattar, said that the welfare schemes have reached the Muslim community and have empowered them at an unprecedented level during the last nine years. "Equal opportunities have been provided to the members of Muslim community as envisioned in our constitution and their welfare has been prioritised. Their equal representation has been ensured in policy making and law making in the country, be it in the parliament and any other institution in the country," he said.

The minister further said that the contribution of Muslims has been acknowledged and has received recognition from the government at the highest level which can been seen in the increase in the Padma awards given to Muslims in the last nine years.

Zafar Sareshwalla, Founder, Parsoli Group of Companies & Educationist, said, "There has been no discrimination in allocation of funds under the various welfare schemes during the last nine years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The global image of India has completely changed with every visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to other nations. He has not only improved relations with the developed and developing nations but also made the world realize that India can no longer be ignored while formulating a global policy. The voice of India has got stronger due to diplomatic efforts and the strong pitching of collaborative policy on various platforms such as G-20."

He also added, "Whatever our religion might be, we are Indians first, and will always be. A Muslim is not a Muslim because of the type of food he consumes, but he is a Muslim because he has certain values. The true religion of a Muslim is to ensure that no one is suffering because of him, and the entire Muslim Community in India has been working towards the welfare of humanity."

Dr. Zahir Kazi, President, Anjuman-I-Islam, said, "Muslim Community of India has not only contributed for the Independence struggle of the nation but is currently contributing in making India a global power in the field of Education, Science and Technology, Entrepreneur, Business and Commerce. There are organizations like Anjuman-I-Islam which has 150 year old legacy of providing empowerment through education to the vulnerable section of the society. India has got a strong and decisive leadership in the form of Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is not only taking the nation forward on the path of progress and development but also ensuring that the benefits of the development reach all the sections of the society."

IMF Convenor, Satnam Singh Sandhu, said that the event was held aimed to celebrate the contribution of Muslims in the development of India. "Muslim contribution is remarkable in India's growth and their significant contribution should be celebrated at every level. The contribution of every minority community in India's growth is immense and their nation-building initiatives have been the cornerstones of the nation's strength and resilience. However, it is more important that every minority community resolutely make their contribution during the next 25 years as the India is dreaming to become a developed nation," said Satnam Singh Sandhu.

"In the next 25 years our responsibility towards the nation-building should be more serious and we should be determined to achieve this goal and play our role in the nation's journey to become a developed country," said Satnam Singh Sandhu.

"For setting-up this research centre and our first collaborator on this project will be Anjuman-I-Islam," he announced while also offering collaboration for publishing a book on the contribution of Muslims in the development of India, for which he requested Dr. Zahir Kazi president of Anjuman-I-Islam to author it.

Sohail Khandwani, Principal Secretary, Managing Trustee Haji Ali Trust and Makhdoom Shah Baba Trust, said, "Sufism is not a religion, but a moral disposition, and to be a part of it, one needs to be a learner lifelong. Sufism plays an important role in the secular heritage of India and in promoting nationalism in the country. Every Indian has the responsibility not only towards his or her religion, family, and society, but also towards the Country." He concluded with 'Hubul-Watani, Mera Imaan, Mera Bharat, Mera Abhimaan'.

He also shared that during the last four years of the current government, equal distribution of housing has been ensured to the Minorities under the PM Awas Yojana. Entrepreneurship has also witnessed a rise in the Muslim Community due to PM Mudra Yojna, under which loans have been given to Muslim entrepreneurs by the government.

Mansoor Khan, National President, Sufi Islam Board said, "India is the land from where our Prophet Mohammed smelled the fragrance of faith, and it is the same country which our master Imam Hussain Alaihis Salaam desired to visit. We are fortunate to have been born in this country. Betrayal to the nation is betrayal to the teachings of Prophet about love for the country."

He added, "After the 26/11 attacks in Mumbai, India sent a letter giving a stern warning to its enemies and condemning their actions in the name of religion. Even today's event emphasizes on 'Hubbul Watani', which gives a message of love, brotherhood and unity. It is only Sadbhavana that can save humanity in the current times through love, brotherhood, and peace among the communities. The true message of Islam is to stand united as Indians and work for the progress of the nation."

Dr. Amjad Khan Pathan, Founder of ASANAJ Healthcare Education and Research Foundation in Mumbai, highlighted India's pioneering role in developing its indigenous COVID-19 vaccine and providing free vaccination to safeguard its populace. He credited PM Modi's government for offering unwavering support in the indigenous vaccine's creation.

"India, under the visionary leadership of PM Modi, emerged as one of the earliest nations to develop an indigenous COVID-19 vaccine. The government's support was pivotal in this endeavor, ensuring free vaccination for our citizens," stated Dr. Amjad Khan Pathan. "Additionally, India's commitment to global welfare led to the distribution of vaccines to other nations, especially in underdeveloped regions, saving millions of lives worldwide. This exemplifies India's dedication under PM Modi's vision towards global health."

