TraceLink Named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape Worldwide Multi-Enterprise Supply Chain Commerce Network 2025 Vendor Assessment

BOSTON, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TraceLink, the largest end-to-end digital network platform for intelligent orchestration of the supply chain, has been named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Multi-Enterprise Supply Chain Commerce Network 2025 Vendor Assessment (Doc #US53010225, November 2025). TraceLink views its placement as a Leader as consistent with the company's commitment to enabling organizations to build and orchestrate multi-enterprise processes through an industrial, open, no-code digital network platform.

IDC MarketScape Highlights the OPUS Platform

According to the report: "Its Orchestration Platform for Universal Solutions (OPUS) Digital Network Platform is an open platform that provides low-code application development services that enable TraceLink and third parties to easily create multi-enterprise applications that enable the creation of digital networks that link companies, people, processes, and systems together around a common business purpose."

TraceLink's MINT, POET, and track‑and‑trace solutions deliver proven customer and trading partner value independently. But when unified on the OPUS platform, they exponentially multiply that impact, empowering organizations to work more efficiently with their trading partners, resolve issues faster, improve data quality, and maintain global compliance—all while lowering costs and accelerating supply chain performance.

"OPUS began as a bold idea: that life sciences supply chains need a shared, digital foundation where companies could work together with clarity, speed, and trust," said Shabbir Dahod, President & CEO of TraceLink. "We believe this IDC MarketScape report reflects how that vision is taking shape uniquely at TraceLink. With OPUS now evolving into an agentic orchestration platform, organizations can link data, decisions, and partners across their ecosystems, enabling a fundamentally new way for supply chains to operate. There is no other supply chain platform in the world that possesses similar capability or value to OPUS."

OPUS Drives Measurable Customer Value and Operational Efficiency

TraceLink's OPUS platform enables life sciences and healthcare organizations to build a real-time digital network foundation and safely scale agentic automation across their supply chains. Powered by TraceLink's industrial GxP platform and Business-to-Network Integrate-Once™ architecture, OPUS unifies trading partners, harmonizes data, and orchestrates shared processes across the entire supply ecosystem.

With OPUS, companies can accelerate partner onboarding and collaboration, digitalize previously manual and spreadsheet-driven coordination, and strengthen compliance and visibility through governed, real-time data enriched by TraceLink's metadata framework. OPUS will also allow organizations to design and deploy digital teammates using no-code tools—enabling AI agents to monitor processes, reconcile information, and manage exceptions quickly, consistently, and with human-in-the-loop oversight.

By combining a secure digital network foundation with adaptive no-code agentic innovation, OPUS helps companies modernize collaboration, streamline operations, and improve product availability—resulting in a more resilient, intelligent supply chain built for speed, trust, and continuous improvement.

IDC MarketScape Highlights TraceLink's Business-to-Network Integrate-Once™ Approach

The report further notes about OPUS: "It is an end-to-end digital supply network creation platform that enables integration with internal systems and trade partners and leverages TraceLink's proven 'Integrate Once, Interoperate with Everyone' information exchange model."

Unlike traditional point-to-point integrations that require separate connections for every partner, TraceLink's Business-to-Network Integrate-Once™ model allows companies to link once and collaborate consistently across their entire ecosystem. Consistent with the report's observation, this approach helps organizations achieve faster partner onboarding, greater interoperability, and real-time visibility across multi-enterprise processes—key to driving supply chain responsiveness and efficiency.

IDC Analyst Perspective

"As companies accelerate their shift toward digitally connected, multi-enterprise supply networks, the ability to orchestrate processes and integrate partners at scale has become essential," said Reid Paquin, Research Vice President, Industry Ecosystems & Business Networks, IDC. "TraceLink's platform approach, with its no-code tools and multi-enterprise process capabilities, aligns well with the needs of organizations aiming to modernize collaboration, visibility, and responsiveness across their supply chains."

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What is the IDC MarketScape report about?

A: The IDC MarketScape evaluates technology vendors that provide multi-enterprise supply chain commerce network capabilities. It assesses how platforms support integration, collaboration, orchestration, and digital process execution across partner networks.

Q: How do organizations use TraceLink's OPUS platform?

A: Organizations use OPUS to improve partner interoperability, streamline shared workflows, enhance product visibility, and reduce manual effort across critical supply chain processes.

Q: How is OPUS evolving with agentic orchestration?

A: OPUS is advancing into an agentic orchestration platform where intelligent agents work alongside people to coordinate decisions, actions, and data across partner networks, enabling new levels of agility and responsiveness.

About TraceLink

TraceLink Inc. is the largest end-to-end intelligent supply chain platform for life sciences and healthcare, enabling end-to-end orchestration by linking more than 291,000 healthcare and life sciences entities through its Business-to-Network Integrate-Once™ network. Leading companies trust TraceLink to deliver complete global digitalization, visibility, and traceability of healthcare products, ensuring that every patient receives the medicines they rely on, safely, securely, and on time.

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of technology and service suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

