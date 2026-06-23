TraceLink Named Fortress Cybersecurity Awards Finalist for Enabling the Transformation to a Secure, Auditable Agentic Supply Chain Operating Model

OPUS Platform and OPUS Agents recognized for enabling no-code AI agents to operate as permissioned, traceable participants in regulated pharmaceutical supply chain operations

Summary

TraceLink has been named a finalist in the 2026 Fortress Cybersecurity Awards for OPUS and OPUS Agents. The recognition highlights TraceLink's ability to support agentic supply chain operations in one of the world's most compliance-intensive industries, where every product movement must be traceable, every system action must be auditable, and reliability can directly affect medicine availability and patient safety. OPUS Agents extend TraceLink's trusted operating environment by enabling AI agents to act as role-based, permissioned, and auditable participants within the same inspection-ready framework as human users.

BOSTON, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TraceLink, the world's largest Agentic Business Network for the life sciences and healthcare supply chain, has been named a finalist in the 2026 Fortress Cybersecurity Awards for the Orchestration Platform for Universal Solutions, or OPUS, and OPUS Agents.

Presented by the Business Intelligence Group, the Fortress Cybersecurity Awards recognize companies, products, and leaders advancing cybersecurity, governance, and operational resilience. While many finalists were recognized for traditional cybersecurity and privacy solutions, TraceLink was recognized for demonstrating how governed AI agents can operate in pharmaceutical supply chains with the controls, traceability, and reliability required for production use.

The recognition underscores the role of OPUS as an industrial-grade platform for Agentic Supply Chain Operations. In regulated pharmaceutical supply chains, AI cannot operate as a disconnected layer of automation. Actions that affect serialized product data, partner coordination, exception resolution, or compliance processes must be controlled, recorded, and inspection-ready. OPUS was designed specifically for that environment.

TraceLink's submission was recognized for the strength of its independently validated production metrics, including more than 73 billion serialized pharmaceutical products managed, approximately 300,000 files processed daily, 99.98%+ system availability in an active-active architecture, 95% of transactions completed within one minute, and a CyberVadis score of 993 out of 1,000. These metrics demonstrate the scale and discipline required to support regulated supply chain operations where system performance has real-world consequences for patients.

"As AI becomes embedded in operational processes, organizations need confidence that every action is transparent, auditable, permissioned, and aligned with business and regulatory requirements," said Shabbir Dahod, President and CEO of TraceLink. "That level of accountability is essential to scaling agentic operations across the world's most regulated supply chains. This recognition reinforces the strength of OPUS as the trusted platform for secure, compliant, and resilient Agentic Supply Chain Operations."

Independently Validated Security, Reliability, and Governance

The OPUS platform operates within a globally certified cybersecurity and quality framework validated through:

ISO 9001:2015 for Quality Management

ISO/IEC 27001:2022 for Information Security Management

ISO/IEC 27017:2015 for Cloud Security

SOC 1 Type II and SOC 2 Type II attestations

GxP-aligned quality and compliance controls supporting regulatory readiness

CyberVadis "Mature" rating with a score of 993 out of 1,000

TraceLink also maintains this compliance infrastructure through more than 30 customer audits annually and responds to more than 150 customer security assessments and questionnaires each year, reflecting the operational rigor required to support life sciences and healthcare companies at global scale.

Together, these validations support OPUS as a trusted environment for coordinating work across business transactions, trading partners, human teams, and OPUS Agents. This foundation helps companies keep serialized product data moving, maintain compliance, respond to exceptions, and support the reliable delivery of medicines and healthcare products.

"The organizations recognized in this year's Fortress Cybersecurity Awards are setting a higher standard for how security, governance, and operational resilience enable innovation," said Russ Fordyce, Chief Recognition Officer at the Business Intelligence Group. "TraceLink stood out for its ability to combine independently validated security and compliance controls with a scalable platform for trusted AI execution."

Governing AI Agents in Regulated Supply Chain Operations

OPUS Agents are designed to operate as role-based, permissioned, and fully auditable participants within the same inspection-ready framework that governs human users on the OPUS platform. This is a critical distinction for pharmaceutical supply chain operations, where system actions that affect serialized product data must support auditability, traceability, and compliance with requirements such as FDA 21 CFR Part 11 and EU GMP Annex 11.

Most AI agent platforms were designed to automate tasks within individual applications or enterprise systems. Life sciences and healthcare supply chains require agents to operate across companies, trading partners, regulated processes, and serialized product transactions while maintaining auditability, traceability, and compliance. OPUS was built specifically for this multienterprise operating environment.

TraceLink also applies GAMP 5-aligned validation processes to OPUS Agents, confirming that the software behaves as intended across its intended use cases. This level of validation reflects the rigor used by the pharmaceutical industry for computerized systems and supports the responsible deployment of AI in regulated operations.

Securing the Agentic Supply Chain Operating Model

TraceLink's Agentic Business Network enables life sciences and healthcare companies to move from fragmented, manually coordinated work toward Agentic Business Processes, where AI agents and human employees coordinate operational work across trading partners.

Powered by OPUS and TraceLink's Integrate-Once™ model, organizations can link once to the TraceLink network and exchange information across systems, formats, processes, and trading partners without rebuilding point-to-point integrations for every partner or use case. This gives companies the trusted operational context required to power Agentic Control Towers, support Agentic Business Processes, and enable governed OPUS Agents to perform work using reasoning across the supply network.

By combining network connectivity, governed data exchange, operational intelligence, and audit-ready agent controls, TraceLink helps companies improve productivity, strengthen resilience, accelerate execution, and scale supply chain operations without compromising trust.

TraceLink's recognition as a 2026 Fortress Cybersecurity Awards Finalist reinforces a critical point for the future of AI in regulated industries: agentic operations can only scale when security, compliance, auditability, and reliability are built into the platform from the start.

About TraceLink

TraceLink powers the transformation to an Agentic Supply Chain Operating Model for life sciences and healthcare by combining human expertise with agentic work across the end-to-end supply network.

Through Agentic Business Processes, Agentic Control Towers, the Integrate-Once™ Agentic Business Network, and governed OPUS Agents, TraceLink helps companies improve productivity, service, inventory, working capital, cost, compliance, quality, resilience, and revenue performance.

Powered by the OPUS Platform and the world's largest Agentic Business Network, which links more than 315,000 authenticated business entities and hundreds of billions of annual supply chain transactions, TraceLink enables companies to digitalize business transactions, create trusted operational context, and perform work across multienterprise supply chain processes with greater speed, intelligence, control, and accountability.

Learn more at www.tracelink.com.

About the Fortress Cybersecurity Awards

The Fortress Cybersecurity Awards recognize the world's leading companies, products, and people working to keep data and digital assets safe. As cyber threats grow more sophisticated and more frequent, the program identifies and honors the organizations and individuals building the defenses that protect businesses, governments, and the people who depend on them. Judged by a panel of experienced security and business professionals who provide transparent feedback and detailed scoring, the awards celebrate measurable progress in digital defense.