TraceLink Named to Inbound Logistics Top 100, Preparing Healthcare and Life Sciences Companies for Agentic Operations Across Its Global Supply Network

Recognition highlights TraceLink's role in linking trading partners on a shared, real-time information network to enable coordinated logistics operations at global scale

Summary

TraceLink has been named one of the Top 100 Logistics & Supply Chain Technology Providers for 2026 by Inbound Logistics, recognizing its role in linking supply chain partners on a shared digital network for coordinated logistics execution.

BOSTON, May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TraceLink, the world's largest Agentic Business Network, today announced it has been named one of the Top 100 Logistics & Supply Chain Technology Providers for 2026 by Inbound Logistics, a leading industry publication covering logistics, transportation, and supply chain innovation. TraceLink was selected for its novel Integrate-Once™ orchestration capability, used by more than 315,000 authenticated enterprises to link supply chain partners on a shared digital network, enabling real-time coordination of logistics, inventory, and transportation information and processes across global life science and healthcare supply chains.

The annual Inbound Logistics Top 100 list recognizes technology providers that deliver solutions enabling organizations to improve operational performance, strengthen supply chain resilience, and respond more effectively to evolving business and regulatory requirements.

"Modern supply chains are rapidly shifting from siloed, manual operations to real-time multienterprise execution powered by agentic control towers linked by trading partner networks," said Shabbir Dahod, President and CEO of TraceLink. "TraceLink MINT and our recent release of OPUS Agents provide the digitalization foundation for this shift—linking partners through shared data that enables coordinated action, not just insight, and sets the stage for governed, agentic operations."

Enabling Reliable, Coordinated Logistics Operations Across Global Supply Networks

TraceLink's Multienterprise Information Network Tower (MINT) for Logistics enables organizations to replace fragmented communication methods—such as manual emails, spreadsheets, disconnected partner portals, and one-off integrations—with a shared network that enables coordinated, real-time logistics operations across partners. Today, the TraceLink network links more than 315,000 trading partners, enabling seamless visibility and synchronization of shipment, inventory, and transaction activity across global healthcare supply chains used by many of the world's leading pharmaceutical manufacturers and logistics providers—all without a single company requiring a change to the enterprise systems they already use.

Delivering Measurable Operational Results for Supply Chain Teams

By implementing TraceLink to digitalize logistics coordination across supply chain partners, customers report measurable operational improvements, including:

60-70% faster time-to-value through accelerated partner onboarding and connectivity

15-30% lower cost-to-serve by reducing manual coordination and integration overhead

2-3x more transaction volume per FTE, enabling growth without proportional headcount or IT expansion

TraceLink's network currently processes approximately 300,000 supply chain transactions per day, allowing organizations to monitor logistics, commerce, transportation, and manufacturing activity in real time and respond quickly to an increasing number of disruptions and supply risks.

Advancing the Next Generation of Intelligent Supply Chain Operations

TraceLink continues to advance supply chain innovation through OPUS Agents—governed, no-code AI agents that operate within defined roles, permissions, and controls to support execution across live logistics processes. Built on the OPUS platform's shared foundation of real-time, multienterprise operational data, these agents can detect disruptions earlier, coordinate responses across partners, and automate routine activities such as exception handling and status updates—with full visibility and auditability.

For logistics operations—where the timely, reliable movement of products is essential—this shift toward agentic execution strengthens resilience, improves responsiveness, and helps ensure medicines move faster, more reliably, and without disruption to the patients who depend on them.

Learn how leading pharmaceutical companies are digitalizing logistics coordination with TraceLink MINT: https://www.tracelink.com/products/partner-orchestration/mint

About TraceLink

TraceLink is the world's largest Agentic Business Network, enabling life sciences and healthcare companies to build and manage a scalable digital workforce of governed, no-code AI agents that execute and coordinate mission-critical supply chain operations alongside human teams.

Powered by the Integrate-Once™ OPUS platform, which links 315,000+ authenticated network entities that exchange hundreds of billions of product transactions annually, only TraceLink delivers the industrial foundation required to develop, train, and continuously optimize agentic supply chain talent—governed AI agents—operating across multienterprise processes.

This agentic workforce model redefines how work gets done—expanding capacity, accelerating execution, and enabling safe, secure supply chain ecosystems that serve the greater good and operate with unprecedented agility, intelligence, and productivity beyond the limits of human-only operations, ensuring patients receive safe, high-quality therapies and products when and where they are needed.

Learn more at www.tracelink.com.

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