TraceLink Supports UNICEF's Traceability and Verification System (TRVST) to Advance Safe, Authentic Medicine Access Globally

TraceLink announced its support for UNICEF's Traceability and Verification System (TRVST), a global initiative improving the safety, authenticity, and traceability of medicines in regions vulnerable to falsified or substandard products. By supporting TRVST, TraceLink reinforces its position as the leading platform for global traceability and patient protection.

By supporting TRVST, TraceLink reinforces its position as the market's leading platform for global traceability and patient protection, contributing to worldwide efforts to secure medicine quality, strengthen public health infrastructure, and ensure that every patient can trust the medicine they receive.

UNICEF's TRVST Strengthens Global Medicine Traceability

The Traceability and Verification System (TRVST) is a digital platform developed by UNICEF to help governments and supply partners verify and trace medicines, vaccines, and other health products throughout the supply chain.

According to the World Health Organization , an estimated 1 in 10 medical products circulating in certain regions may be falsified or of substandard quality. TRVST directly addresses this global challenge by giving health authorities and partners a secure, standardized digital tool to ensure product legitimacy, maintain treatment continuity, and protect patient safety.

Built on GS1 global data standards, TRVST serves as a centralized repository of product and event information, enabling:

Verification of serialized medicines to confirm authenticity.

Tracking of product movement to identify potential diversion or falsification.

Visibility from manufacturing through delivery at the point of care.

For countries expanding their digital and regulatory capacity, TRVST provides a reliable, scalable foundation for medicine verification and safe, transparent access to life-saving therapies.

TraceLink Empowers TRVST with Proven Global Serialization and Traceability Expertise

As the proven digital backbone for more than 40 global track-and-trace and serialization mandates, TraceLink delivers secure product identification and data exchange across the pharmaceutical supply chain.

By aligning with TRVST, TraceLink helps advance a globally connected network of trusted medicine data, ensuring that the same technology supporting commercial compliance also strengthens humanitarian health systems.

TraceLink's Leadership Reaffirms Commitment to Patient Safety

"TraceLink was founded on a simple but vital mission: to ensure that every patient can trust the medicine they receive," said Shabbir Dahod, President and CEO of TraceLink. "Wherever organizations operate—and whatever the local traceability requirements may be—TraceLink stands ready as a trusted platform to help ensure safe, authentic medicines reach the patients who depend on them."

TraceLink's Support of UNICEF TRVST Advances Global Health Resilience

TraceLink's support of UNICEF's TRVST reflects a long-standing commitment to public health and regulatory readiness. With over 15 years of experience enabling serialization and traceability across global markets, TraceLink continues to help organizations:

Meet evolving compliance and interoperability standards.

Prevent counterfeit and diverted medicines from reaching patients.

Build more transparent and resilient pharmaceutical supply chains.

Establish the digital network and real-time information foundations required for transformative leaps in AI-enabled, end-to-end digital supply chains.

Together, UNICEF's leadership and TraceLink's technology strengthen the foundation of global health supply networks, ensuring that every patient, everywhere, receives medicines that are genuine, safe, and effective.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What is UNICEF's Traceability and Verification System (TRVST)?

A: Developed by UNICEF, TRVST helps governments and partners verify and trace medicines, vaccines, and other health products across the supply chain, ensuring reliable product access and authenticity.

Q: How does TraceLink support TRVST?

A: By aligning with TRVST, TraceLink helps advance a globally connected network of trusted medicine data, ensuring that the same technology supporting commercial compliance also strengthens humanitarian health systems.

Q: Why is this partnership important?

A: Substandard and falsified medicines remain a major global health threat. TRVST and TraceLink support the integrity of the medicine supply chain, ensuring that patients worldwide receive safe and authentic products.

Q: How does this align with TraceLink's mission?

A: TraceLink was founded to protect patients by ensuring every pharmaceutical product is safe. Supporting TRVST extends that mission into humanitarian health systems and global public health.

About TRVST

UNICEF's Traceability and Verification System (TRVST) is part of the Verification and Traceability Initiative (VTI), supporting national health authorities and global procurement partners in building traceability infrastructure for medicines and vaccines. It is designed to improve visibility, accountability, and patient safety by leveraging GS1 standards and interoperable data exchange.

About TraceLink

TraceLink Inc. is the largest end-to-end intelligent supply chain platform for life sciences and healthcare, enabling end-to-end orchestration by linking more than 291,000 healthcare and life sciences entities through its Business-to-Network Integrate-Once™ network. Leading companies trust TraceLink to deliver complete global digitalization, visibility, and traceability of healthcare products, ensuring that every patient receives the medicines they rely on, safely, securely, and on time.

