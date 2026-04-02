Tradeify Joins Forces With Cricket Superstar Travis Head

The ICC Cricket World Cup winner becomes the third professional athlete to join Tradeify's growing ambassador roster, following 2026 PDC World Darts Champion Luke Littler and MMA icon Israel Adesanya. The announcement comes at a key moment in Head's career, following a dominant batting display that drove Australia to victory in the 2025/26 Ashes series. Now, Head has sights set on the upcoming 2026 IPL, the world's most watched cricket league, as he prepares to lead Sunrisers Hyderabad into the new season with his signature 'Travball' batting style.

Since his breakthrough for Australia in 2016, Head has built a reputation as a clutch performer in high-pressure situations, most memorably scoring 137 runs in the 2023 World Cup Final to defeat home-nation India and deliver the trophy to Australia. This ability to maintain composure and produce match-winning performances at key moments has earned him a loyal international following.

Tradeify will be a part of future iconic moments, with branding on the back of Head's bat in all matches through the duration of the partnership. The brand will also leverage this association to engage cricket fans across the world, starting with a signed bat giveaway.

Brett Simberkoff, Founder and CEO, Tradeify : "In the world of cricket, there are few athletes we admire more than Travis. Travis has dominated big international moments for the last 4 years, becoming a clutch player for Australia with countless match winning performances in Test series, World Cups and The Ashes. We love his mentality and ability to deliver in big moments by keeping a cool head, mixing a calm mind with a front-footed proactive approach - a quality that mirrors the mindset of top traders. Everyone at Tradeify is excited to be a part of his journey and look forward to supporting as his career continues to hit new levels".

Travis Head, Tradeify Global Brand Ambassador : "Achieving sustained success in professional cricket takes the right mindset - staying level headed and maintaining composure, no matter what comes your way. I'm pleased to partner with Tradeify to elevate this skill as part of The Champion Mindset campaign".

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