DUBAI, UAE, May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With the excitement of a major football event on the horizon, Bybit , one of the world's top three crypto exchanges by volume, is thrilled to announce the Crypto Cup 2024 Pre-Game event. This special training session is designed to warm up football fans and crypto enthusiasts, offering a chance to win from a 50,000 USDT prize pool.

The Crypto Cup 2024 Pre-Game runs from May 27, 2024, at 12 AM (midnight) UTC to Jun. 14, 2024, at 11:59 PM UTC. Participants can earn fantastic football rewards by completing simple tasks and participating in the lucky draw.

Train and Win: Bybit’s Crypto Cup 2024 Pre-Game Kicks Off

How to Participate:

To join the Crypto Cup 2024 Pre-Game and compete for a share of the 50,000 USDT prize pool, follow these simple steps:

Click the Register Now button on the event page to sign up for the event. Finish Identity Verification Level 1 to be eligible for rewards. Engage in simple deposit and trading tasks. For every task you complete, you will receive one Lucky Draw ticket.

Steps to Win a Share of the 50,000 USDT Prize Pool:

It's an exciting way to combine your love for football with your interest in cryptocurrency trading. Participants will automatically receive one lucky draw ticket after completing each task. Each lucky draw ticket guarantees a reward. By completing more tasks, participants can earn additional lucky draw tickets, thereby securing more rewards.

Before the main event starts, don't miss this chance to train and win big! Rewards are limited and will be issued on a first-come, first-served basis. Register now, complete the tasks, and trade your way to victory.

For more information, visit: https://www.bybit.com/promo/campaign/Crypto_Cup_2024_PreGame

#Bybit / #TheCryptoArk

About Bybit

Bybit is one of the world's top three cryptocurrency exchanges by volume with 30 million users. Established in 2018. It offers a professional platform where crypto investors and traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, 24/7 customer service, and multilingual community support. Bybit is a proud partner of Formula One's reigning Constructors' and Drivers' champions: the Oracle Red Bull Racing team.

For more details about Bybit, please visit Bybit Press .

For media inquiries, please contact: [email protected]

For more information, please visit: https://www.bybit.com

For updates, please follow: Bybit's Communities and Social Media

Discord | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | Reddit | Telegram | TikTok | X | Youtube

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2423077/Image.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2267288/Logo.jpg