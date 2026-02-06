Trane Technologies and CIT Collaborate to Establish Centre for Sustainable Refrigeration and Climate Control in India

BENGALURU, India, Feb. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Trane Technologies (NYSE: TT), a global leader in climate innovation, has taken a bold step toward accelerating sustainable climate solutions in India with the inauguration of the new Centre for Sustainable Refrigeration and Climate Control at Cambridge Institute of Technology (CIT), Bengaluru. Established through a strategic collaboration with CIT, this state-of-the-art center marks a significant milestone in strengthening industry–academia collaboration and advancing experimental learning opportunities for future engineers.

This initiative is aligned with Trane Technologies' 2030 Sustainability Commitment, which focuses on reducing carbon emissions through the Gigaton Challenge, uplifting communities, and creating pathways to green and STEM careers for a sustainable future. Through the new Center, the company aims to empower India's next generation of engineers with access to real-world technologies and hands-on learning opportunities.

Designed as a learning-focused laboratory, the center bridges the gap between traditional classroom education and practical industry applications. Featuring advanced systems and technologies from Trane Technologies, the facility serves as a hub for demonstrations, hands-on training, and student-led sessions.

"Enabling the next generation of engineers is core to our mission at Trane Technologies," said Wilson Lawrence, Vice President & General Manager, India Engineering and Technology Centers, Trane Technologies. "This center provides students with real-world exposure to advanced HVAC technologies, application-focused learning, faculty development, knowledge exchanges and reinforces CIT's status as an innovation-driven institution. Our partnership reflects our shared commitment to nurturing future-ready talent and advancing sustainable climate solutions for India and beyond."

As part of this collaboration, Trane Technologies and CIT are also developing a credit-based curriculum that integrates academic foundations with industry-relevant skills. This program will prepare students with both theoretical knowledge and practical expertise required in the HVAC and climate control industry.

The inauguration represents the beginning of a long-term collaboration. Moving forward, Trane Technologies and CIT will introduce structured learning modules, expand lab-based training, and strengthen the platform for engineering excellence and climate innovation.

"This partnership with Trane Technologies marks a major step in advancing sustainable engineering education at CIT," said Nithin Mohan, CEO, Cambridge Institute of Technology. "The new center will equip our students with real-world skills and industry exposure, helping shape tomorrow's leaders in climate technology."

Building on the success of the CIT partnership, Trane Technologies has also expanded its academic engagements to leading institutions, including Nitte Meenakshi Institute of Technology, VIT Vellore, and Vel Tech University in Chennai. Through these collaborations, the company is delivering specialized training programs, sharing industry insights, and promoting knowledge exchange on the latest HVAC and climate advancements.

These efforts have recently earned Trane Technologies national recognition, with the Gold Award in the 'Top Company – Manufacturing and Service (Large)' category at the CII Industry Academia Partnerships Awards 2025. This honor reflects the company's ongoing dedication to impactful collaborations, innovation, and nurturing future talent.

