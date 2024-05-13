Traveloka strengthens sustainability pledge as world's first Platinum Sponsor of GSTC

TOKYO, May 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Traveloka, Southeast Asia's leading travel platform, today announced its support to the Global Sustainable Tourism Council (GSTC) to become its first-ever Platinum Sponsor. This historic sponsorship is a tangible demonstration of Traveloka's commitment to elevating the sustainability standards of the travel and hospitality industry worldwide.

Left to right: Randy Durband, CEO, Global Sustainable Tourism Council (GSTC); Caesar Indra, President, Traveloka.

As a Platinum Sponsor, Traveloka will partner closely with GSTC to fulfill tourism's potential as a vehicle for social, cultural, and economic good. Traveloka will also provide essential support to GSTC when it hosts its annual global conference in Singapore this November for the first time.

"As Traveloka strives to connect more Southeast Asian travelers with global tourism destinations, we are solidifying our commitment to responsibly managing the sustainability impact of our business and travelers who use our platform," said Caesar Indra, President of Traveloka. "By becoming GSTC's first-ever Platinum Sponsor, we are strengthening our pledge to foster a more responsible global tourism industry so that future generations can continue to experience the joys and pleasures of travel."

Traveloka first joined GSTC in 2022, where it pledged to foster a more sustainable and responsible global tourism ecosystem. Since becoming a member, Traveloka has led by example and driven multiple regional initiatives, such as sponsoring sustainable tourism courses for hotels and government agencies across Southeast Asia. Traveloka also introduced features to enable users to identify and book hotels with sustainability certifications aligned with GSTC standards.

Randy Durband, CEO of Global Sustainable Tourism Council (GSTC), said, "We warmly welcome Traveloka as a Platinum Sponsor. GSTC is a mission-driven non-profit organization, and this sponsorship will be a significant boost in our work to build a more sustainable and responsible global travel industry. Over the past two years, Traveloka has put their words into action by leading many sustainability initiatives that have resulted in positive impact across Southeast Asia. We look forward to working closely with Traveloka to push the industry's sustainability agenda to greater heights."

About Traveloka

Traveloka is Southeast Asia's leading travel platform that enables consumers to access, discover, and purchase a wide range of transport, accommodation, and travel activities products. Our comprehensive product portfolio includes transport booking services such as flight tickets, buses, trains, car rentals, airport transfers, and millions of Southeast Asia's accommodation inventory, including hotels, apartments, guest houses, homestays, resorts, and villas. Additionally, Traveloka offers a variety of local attractions to make the most of your trip, including theme parks, museums, day tours, and many more. The Traveloka app has been downloaded more than 130 million times and has over 40 million Monthly Active Users, making it the most popular travel platform in Southeast Asia.