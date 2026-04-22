Tredence Brings Enterprise AI to Action with Google Cloud's Gemini-Powered Agentic Accelerators

From data modernization to autonomous decision-making, Tredence and Google Cloud bring a full-stack approach to scaling Agentic AI in the enterprise

LAS VEGAS and BANGALORE, India, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tredence, the world's leading data science and AI solutions company, today announced the launch of its suite of Agentic AI accelerators, developed in close collaboration with Google Cloud and Tredence's global customer base. These ready-to-deploy accelerators are pre-built, industry-specific AI solutions that will help enterprises bypass lengthy development cycles, enabling them to rapidly deploy proven use cases, integrate with existing data and workflows, and move from experimentation to measurable business outcomes at scale.

The suite includes solutions that accelerate data modernization by simplifying migration from legacy systems and unifying fragmented data into a governed, AI-ready Data foundation thus reducing time, cost, and complexity.

Built on that foundation, purpose-built AI agents work alongside people across the functional areas organizations rely on most, helping teams sense, decide, and act in real time.

In supply chain, this means replacing siloed tools with a single AI-driven decision layer that delivers real-time visibility, stronger coordination, and faster response across operations.

For customer-facing functions, enterprises can anticipate needs, personalize interactions at scale, and turn every customer touchpoint into measurable business impact.

At the core, a unified intelligence layer brings these capabilities together, where AI agents operate as digital co-workers, collaborating, reasoning, and executing decisions to drive faster, scalable enterprise outcomes.

"The gap between enterprises that lead and those that lag will come down to how quickly they operationalize Agentic AI," said Sumit Mehra, Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer at Tredence. "With Google Cloud, we're bringing together the power of Gemini Enterprise with solutions we've already tested in real-world environments. At Tredence, we don't just build with Gemini Enterprise, we run on it. It is our trusted LLM across functions and teams, deployed at scale across our own organization. That firsthand experience is what allows our customers to move beyond pilots and actually scale AI by embedding it into day-to-day decisions and delivering outcomes they can measure."

In FY25, Tredence delivered large-scale, measurable transformation across global retail in partnership with Google Cloud, spanning dozens of strategic accounts across four continents. From executing one of the largest cloud migrations in retail history—moving massive, complex data environments with zero disruption, to modernizing core platforms ahead of schedule, Tredence helped enterprises reduce total cost of ownership by up to 40% .

For a Fortune 500 global company, Tredence deployed Gemini Enterprise, Vertex AI, and BigQuery as the foundation of a complete Data and AI platform modernization, replacing a fragmented legacy environment with a unified, intelligent platform that powers hyper-personalized customer experiences, AI-driven product innovation, and smarter decision-making across the workforce.

Building on this foundation, Tredence accelerated enterprise AI adoption by deploying advanced AI and multi-agent systems on Vertex AI, Gemini Enterprise and Gemini Enterprise for Customer Experience, automating up to 98% of manual processes, reducing operational effort by up to 70%, and compressing deployment timelines from months to weeks.

"The impact has been global and cross-functional, from unifying supply chain intelligence across thousands of stores to rapidly launching full-scale agentic platforms, this demonstrates how the Tredence–Google Cloud partnership translates AI ambition into real, scalable business outcomes," said Rakesh Sancheti, Chief Growth Officer at Tredence.

Unveiled at Google Cloud Next '26, the suite represents a major milestone in the Tredence and Google Cloud partnership. This new suite of Agentic AI accelerators directly addresses the 'Last Mile' challenge faced by companies, by combining Tredence's deep industry expertise with Google Cloud's full enterprise AI stack—including Gemini Enterprise, Gemini for Customer Experience, Vertex AI and BigQuery.

Tredence is a three-time winner of Google Cloud's Partner of the year and will be showcasing the full Agentic AI Accelerator Suite live at Google Cloud Next '26. Visit Booth #2911 to experience it live.

About Tredence:

Tredence is a global AI and data science solutions provider focused on solving the last-mile problem in AI, the gap between insight creation and value realization. Tredence leverages deep domain expertise, data platforms and accelerators, and strategic partnerships to provide tailored, cutting-edge solutions to its clients. The company has 4,200+ employees across the San Francisco Bay Area, Chicago, Riyadh, London, Toronto, and Bengaluru, serving top brands in Retail, CPG, Hi-tech, Telecom, Healthcare, Travel, and Industrials.

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