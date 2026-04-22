Tredence Awarded 2026 Google Cloud Global Industry Solutions Partner of the Year Award for Retail

Trusted for driving the data & AI strategy for 8 of the top 10 retailers, powering $2 trillion in retail revenue

LAS VEGAS and BENGALURU, India, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tredence, a global AI and data science solutions company, today announced it has been named the 2026 Google Cloud Services & Industry Solutions Partner of the Year for Retail. This award reflects Tredence's demonstrated ability to deliver measurable customer impact at scale. Notably, this is Tredence's third such distinction, having previously been recognized in CPG and Gaming, a testament to Tredence's unmatched depth, breadth, and impact across the industries it serves.

For the world's leading retailers, Tredence has consistently delivered the full AI transformation journey — migrating, modernizing, and deploying scalable AI applications and agents on Google Cloud, powered by Vertex AI and Gemini Enterprise. In FY25, Tredence drove transformative impact across 25+ strategic retail accounts spanning four continents, delivering measurable business outcomes and accelerating Google Cloud adoption at unprecedented scale. Tredence's impact has been defined by three core motions:

Modernization at scale, building agentic foundations - Tredence executed some of the world's most complex retail cloud migrations, including the largest-ever cloud migration in retail history, migrating 12 petabytes of data for 40,000+ analytics users with 100% operational continuity, and a landmark platform overhaul delivered ahead of schedule, reducing total cost of ownership by 20–40% and building the unified data foundations that power agentic AI at scale.

Tredence executed some of the world's most complex retail cloud migrations, including the largest-ever cloud migration in retail history, migrating 12 petabytes of data for 40,000+ analytics users with 100% operational continuity, and a landmark platform overhaul delivered ahead of schedule, reducing total cost of ownership by 20–40% and building the unified data foundations that power agentic AI at scale. Accelerating agentic AI adoption - Tredence deployed 100+ AI/ML accelerators, including 10+ retail-specific multi-agent systems built on Vertex AI and Gemini Enterprise, eliminating up to 70% of manual effort, automating up to 98% of manual ticketing processes, and cutting temporary labor costs by 20%, compressing months of deployment into weeks across some of the most complex retail environments in the world.

Tredence deployed 100+ AI/ML accelerators, including 10+ retail-specific multi-agent systems built on Vertex AI and Gemini Enterprise, eliminating up to 70% of manual effort, automating up to 98% of manual ticketing processes, and cutting temporary labor costs by 20%, compressing months of deployment into weeks across some of the most complex retail environments in the world. Delivering global impact at measurable scale - Tredence drove transformative outcomes across every retail format and across geographies unifying supply chain data across 20,000+ stores to automate retail media insights, deploying a full agentic platform in just 6 months for a major wholesale retailer, and delivering greenfield Google Cloud wins, proving that the Tredence and Google Cloud partnership delivers measurable impact across every retail segment and scale of ambition.

"The Google Cloud Partner Awards honor the strategic innovation and measurable value our partners bring to customers," said Kevin Ichhpurani, President, Global Partner Ecosystem and Channels, Google Cloud. "We are proud to name Tredence a 2026 Google Cloud Partner Award winner, celebrating their role in driving customer success over the last year."

"Winning Google Cloud's Retail Partner of the Year reflects one thing: the outcomes we deliver for the world's most admired retailers, consistently and at scale," said Amanpal Dhupar, Vice President, Head of Retail at Tredence. "We are the trusted Data and AI partner for 8 of the top 10 global retailers and have built a team of world-class retail practitioners, a proprietary accelerator ecosystem powering over $2 trillion in global retail sales, and a last-mile operationalization capability."

Tredence recently launched its Transformative Agentic Commerce Solution Accelerators at NRF 2026. Built on Google Cloud services, these accelerators can be customized for each retailer to address unique needs and deliver faster time-to-value.

Tredence will showcase these capabilities at Google Next, Booth #2911, at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas.

About Tredence:

Tredence is a global AI and data science solutions provider focused on solving the last-mile problem in AI, the gap between insight creation and value realization. Tredence leverages deep domain expertise, data platforms and accelerators, and strategic partnerships to provide tailored, cutting-edge solutions to its clients. The company has 4,200+ employees across the San Francisco Bay Area, Chicago, Riyadh, London, Toronto, and Bengaluru, serving top brands in Retail, CPG, Hi-tech, Telecom, Healthcare, Travel, and Industrials.

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