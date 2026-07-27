Tredence Launches Domain Native Forward Deployed Engineering to Close the Last Mile of Enterprise AI

The FDE practice builds an elite class of engineers at the intersection of domain expertise and data & AI, solving enterprises' hardest business problems.

BENGALURU, India and SAN JOSE, Calif., July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tredence, the world's leading data & AI services company, today announced the launch of its Forward Deployed Engineering (FDE) practice, committing to build a dedicated pool of 200 FDEs over the next 12-18 months. Through this practice, the company intends to build the most domain-native engineering capability in the market, helping clients move faster from problem to impact.

Built to tackle high-impact challenges for Fortune 100 enterprises, Tredence's FDEs are domain specialists first and engineers second. A Retail FDE understands markdown cycles and assortment planning. A supply chain FDE understands network constraints and demand volatility. A revenue growth management (RGM) FDE understands trade spend and price elasticity.

Each Tredence FDE brings that depth to the work of building and scaling agentic systems, applying deep engineering expertise to the business decisions that matter most, from pricing and promotions to the data and semantic foundations that power enterprise operations. They are platform agnostic by design, working across clients' existing technology stack, including Databricks, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Snowflake, AWS, and leading frontier model providers.

Enterprise AI often struggles at the last mile, where data, systems, and business decisions must come together to create measurable value. Tredence's Forward Deployed Engineers combine speed, powered by deep AI, data, and engineering expertise, with depth, built through years of domain experience, to turn AI into business outcomes faster.

"Enterprise AI is at an inflection point, and success now depends on combining AI-native engineering with industry depth to turn technology into real business outcomes. Our FDEs are designed to solve the hardest business problems, lead end-to-end AI transformations, and take ownership all the way from business problems to enterprise-scale deployment. That's the level of accountability enterprise AI needs today," said Shub Bhowmick, Co-founder and CEO, Tredence.

Why Tredence's FDE Model Is Different-

More than a decade of deep domain expertise across industries

FDEs bring years of experience in supply chain, customer analytics, built through work with 100+ Fortune 500 clients.

FDEs bring years of experience in supply chain, customer analytics, built through work with 100+ Fortune 500 clients. AI native engineering as the default way of working

FDEs build with AI from the start, reinforced by Tredence's AI Forge program, which is centered on AI-first problem solving.

FDEs build with AI from the start, reinforced by Tredence's AI Forge program, which is centered on AI-first problem solving. Frontline ownership, powered by specialized teams

Tredence FDEs lead from the front, anchoring small, elite teams and owning everything from business problems to enterprise-scale deployment.

Tredence FDEs lead from the front, anchoring small, elite teams and owning everything from business problems to enterprise-scale deployment. Hands on depth across hyperscaler, frontier AI, and data platforms

Tredence FDEs help shape the very platforms they build on, with seats on the product advisory teams of leading hyperscalers and ISVs.

About Tredence

Tredence is a global AI and data science solutions provider focused on solving the last-mile problem in AI, the gap between insight creation and value realization. Tredence leverages deep domain expertise, advanced data platforms and accelerators, and strategic partnerships to provide tailored, cutting-edge solutions to its clients. The company has 4,200+ employees across the San Francisco Bay Area, Chicago, Riyadh, Dubai, London, Toronto, and Bengaluru, serving top brands in Retail, CPG, Hi-tech, Telecom, Healthcare, Travel, and Industrials. For more information, please visit www.tredence.com and follow us on LinkedIn.