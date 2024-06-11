Tredence Wins Third Consecutive Databricks Retail and CPG Partner of the Year Award

SAN JOSE, Calif. and BENGALURU, India, June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a rare three-peat, Tredence, a global data science and AI solutions company and an Elite partner of Databricks, has been named the 2024 Databricks Retail and CPG Partner of the Year. Tredence has been selected from over 2,500 consulting and system integrator partners for this award, reflecting the company's exceptional expertise in leveraging the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform to deliver unmatched value to retailers and CPG companies. Tredence and Databricks have together solved last-mile analytics and AI challenges for eight of the world's top 10 retailers and eight of the top 10 CPG firms.

Databricks Partner of the Year Award

Tredence leverages its industry-first, unified data model, along with 140+ AI/ML accelerators, to enable retail and CPG firms to modernize data at pace and unlock the value of new use cases. Using key features of the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform, Tredence guides businesses in achieving superior data quality, robust data governance, and a solid foundation for GenAI.

"At Tredence, we understand the importance of using data and AI in transforming retail operations and driving precise decisions," said Shashank Dubey, Chief Revenue Officer, and Co-founder at Tredence. "Teaming up with Databricks has enabled us to amplify our data-driven solutions and provide greater value to retailers and CPG firms, creating a dynamic flywheel that attracts new clients and propels business growth. We are proud of the outstanding results we have achieved with Databricks and look forward to delivering cutting-edge advancements redefining the retail landscape."

"Tredence has demonstrated that it is deeply committed to solving the challenges of retail and CPG firms using scalable data, analytics, and AI Brickbuilder Solutions built on the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform," said Matt Jackson, Vice President Sales, Retail & Consumer Goods at Databricks. "Together, we are helping the world's leading retail and CPG companies unify data and insights so that they can expand predictive intelligence and automation capabilities throughout their businesses. We are excited about the new opportunities we can pursue together."

Tredence has continued investing in its ATOM.AI ecosystem to provide partners and clients with even greater value. The Tredence data migration accelerator enables retailers and CPGs to unlock the potential of their data while the Tredence UnityGO!, a Brickbuilder Accelerator speeds enterprise data implementations to the Databricks Unity Catalog by 60%. In addition, Tredence's GenAI-as-a-Service capabilities help retailers and CPGs improve product intelligence and benchmarking, personalize the customer experience, and gain advanced demand forecasting capabilities, among others.

Learn more at https://databricks.com/blog/databricks-announces-2024-global-partner-awards.

About Tredence:

Tredence is a global data science and AI solutions provider focused on solving the last-mile problem in AI – the gap between insight creation and value realization. Tredence leverages strong domain expertise, data platforms and accelerators, and strategic partnerships to provide tailored, cutting-edge solutions to its clients. Tredence is 2,500-plus employees strong with offices in San Francisco Bay Area, Chicago, London, Toronto, and Bengaluru, with the largest companies in Retail, CPG, Hi-tech, Telecom, Healthcare, Travel, and Industrials as clients.

For more information, please visit https://www.tredence.com/ and follow us at Tredence on LinkedIn.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2434428/Databricks_Partner_Award.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1773052/Tredence_Logo.jpg