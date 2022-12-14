TripleLift Appoints Sonja Kristiansen as its Chief Business Officer

Kristiansen will be responsible for leading TripleLift's strategic initiatives as it accelerates media + data strategy

NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TripleLift, the advertising technology company reinventing ad placement, today announced that it has named Sonja Kristiansen as Chief Business Officer, a new role for the company. A member of TripleLift's executive team, Kristiansen will be responsible for the company's strategic initiatives, corporate development and will be central to driving global partnerships for the company.

The digital media industry continues to transform at a rapid pace, leaving publishers and advertisers consistently pivoting to achieve their goals. The chief business officer role was designed to accelerate TripleLift's strategic partnerships and enhance the company's ability to help publishers to better monetize their content and advertisers to more effectively reach their audiences amid the industry's transformation.

"Sonja possesses a rare combination of dynamic leadership skills and keen understanding for all parts of the digital media ecosystem," said Dave Clark, CEO at TripleLift. "She is a trusted partner to our customers, a beloved leader inside our walls and a knowledgeable leader in the industry. Sonja will be central to building out and driving our strategy moving forward."

"With so much transformation happening in the industry, there's an opportunity for TripleLift to capitalize on those shifts and accelerate its roadmap as a top SSP partner," said Sonja Kristiansen, Chief Business Officer, TripleLift. "I'm excited to drive TripleLift's execution against its strategic plan and create more value for our clients."

Kristiansen has 15 years of experience in digital media leading strategy, partnerships and revenue teams. She first joined TripleLift in 2016 and has held a number of strategic leadership roles at the company, including most recently, SVP, Global Platform Partnerships where she led the teams responsible for supporting over 80 demand-side platforms (DSPs), audience networks and other platforms including verification, identity and data partners. Prior to joining the company, Kristiansen led publisher development at ad tech startup Virool and a number of positions in sales, services and digital media with the NHL's Vancouver Canucks.

Kristiansen's appointment caps off a year of rapid change for TripleLift. In March, the company completed its acquisition of 1plusX, a global first-party data activation platform, to accelerate its media + data strategy and enhance its portfolio of first-party data solutions for publishers and advertisers. In August, it announced an expansion of its business into the DACH region, bringing new markets to an already long list of regions outside the U.S. from EMEA to APAC. In September, it announced Vevo as another major streaming partner to integrate the company's ground-breaking CTV In-Show technology, which inserts brands and products into television programming through post-production product placement. And most recently, the addition of Dave Clark, former General Manager at FreeWheel, a Comcast Company, as TripleLift's CEO.

About TripleLift

TripleLift is the advertising technology company reinventing ad placement at the intersection of creative, media and data. Our marketplace serves the world's leading brands, publishers, streaming companies and demand-side platforms, executing over 1 trillion ad transactions every month. Customers choose us because of our addressable offerings from native to online video to connected television, innovations that insert brands into content in real-time, and supportive experts dedicated to maximizing partner performance. And with its acquisition of 1plusX, customers can unlock the full value of their marketing data in a privacy-safe way with its first-party data management platform. Part of the Vista Equity Partners portfolio, TripleLift has appeared on both the Inc. 5000 and Deloitte Technology Fast 500 for five consecutive years, has been named to Business Insider's list of Hottest Ad Tech Companies for three straight years and was awarded Most Innovative TV Advertising Technology by AdExchanger in 2021. Find out how TripleLift is shaping the future of advertising at triplelift.com.

SOURCE TripleLift