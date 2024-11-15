"Trust us to Do Better": METRO Shoes' latest film echoes a heartfelt introspection of the Modern Man

~For International Men's Day this year, the brand released an extension of its Father's Day digital film, and both highlight the evolving roles and values of progressive society~

MUMBAI, India, Nov. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This International Men's Day, METRO Shoes launched its latest digital campaign which normalizes men's contribution to small everyday moments and successfully communicates the man's willingness to do more, do better.

While the Father's Day ad (METRO-Father's Day Film) was a heartfelt thank-you from wife to her husband for his support and involvement during pregnancy, the new film takes one step forward - more than celebrating the man's contribution, it urges audiences to normalize it and trust men to do better. The campaign seamlessly depicts the conduct and efforts of the Modern Man across various facets of life and how appreciation has led him to believe that he can and should do more. The film plays up on super relatable instances of the man getting lauded by his parents on visiting home for Diwali and a female colleague appreciating his smallest effort of dropping her home. The refreshing part of his introspective journey is that he acknowledges that he loves the appreciation for these small gestures of being present or checking-in without downplaying and looks forward to being trusted with bigger consequential roles and responsibilities.

This new film maintains continuity with the previously released Father's Day digital video by featuring the same cast at the same location. METRO Shoes has consistently shared endearing stories of Modern Indians which resonates well with the audience and this film is no different.

METRO Brands Limited

METRO Brands is one of the largest Indian footwear specialty retailers and is amongst the aspirational Indian brands in the footwear category. The Company opened its first store under the METRO brand in Mumbai in 1955 and have since evolved into a one-stop shop for all footwear needs, by retailing a wide range of branded products for the entire family including men, women, unisex and kids, and for every occasion including casual and formal events. In addition to men's, women's, and kids' footwear, it also has a wide range of handbags, belts, wallets, etc. METRO Brands retails footwear under its own brands of METRO, MOCHI, WALKWAY, DA VINCHI AND J. FONTINI, as well as certain third-party brands such as CROCS, FITFLOP, FILA, SKECHERS, CLARKS, PUMA and ADIDAS which complement its in-house brands. The METRO footwear range is specially curated based on the regional sensitivity to cater to the needs of different regions. As of September 30, 2024, the Company operated 871 Stores across 198 cities spread across 31 states and union territories in India. METRO Brands Ltd also opened the first FOOTLOCKER store in India on October 19, 2024 in Nexus Select City Walk, Saket, New Delhi.

