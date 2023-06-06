TVU MediaMind and TVU Search Power ANI's Revolutionary Approach to Video Ingest and Clipping

CUPERTINO, Calif., June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TVU Networks, a pioneering company in the field of media technology, has integrated its innovative TVU MediaMind and TVU Search platform into ANI, South Asia's top multimedia news agency. This advanced tool enhances ANI's video processes, ensuring swift and engaging news delivery. It simplifies content discovery by analyzing video metadata, speech, text, and faces, freeing news teams to focus on storytelling. The 630% surge in video hours ingested by TVU MediaMind and TVU Search in 2022 over 2021 underlines the growing relevance of cloud solutions in content creation.

TVU Search (PRNewsfoto/TVU Networks)

The integration allows ANI to harness the platform's live ingest feeds, clipping features, and the TVU Search portal, providing real-time access to the latest news. Clipped video content is automatically uploaded to ANI's AWS S3 Bucket, offering customers quick and accessible news updates on their new multimedia web portal.

TVU's all-in-one platform has improved ANI's operational efficiency, replacing complex manual processes with a centralized solution for managing video content. ANI is now poised to further evolve their ingest capabilities into this automation platform, enhancing their multimedia offerings and audience engagement.

The partnership between ANI and TVU has transformed video ingest and clipping processes, providing high-quality news to ANI's clientele. TVU MediaMind and TVU Search have proven integral to ANI's news production, facilitating the timely and engaging delivery of news.

Mr. Ishan Prakash, Editor, ANI Live Services said, "TVU gave us a fast and efficient solution to an immediate need from our editorial team. The speed, reliability and quality of their ingest and clipping solution is unmatched in the market and allows us to provide a world-class multimedia product to ANI subscribers across South Asia. ANI is constantly evolving its news agency offering, and companies like TVU are an important element to our technological upgrades. TVU technology is always in line with the changing ways in which news is consumed".

Paul Shen, CEO of TVU Networks, expressed his pride in having their technology recognized and valued by a prestigious organization like ANI: "We are truly honored to collaborate with ANI on their transformative journey in news production. Ani's adoption of TVU MediaMind and TVU Search serves as a validation of our direction in developing cloud-native and hybrid technology for remote production. We're thrilled to partner with ANI - a media powerhouse that shares our visionary outlook for the future of news production."

About TVU Networks®

TVU Networks is a global organization with more than 3,000 customers using its IP and cloud-based workflow solutions across multiple industries including news, entertainment media, sports, corporate, streaming, houses of worship and government. Through the use of AI and automation-driven technology, TVU helps broadcasters realize an efficient metadata and story-centric workflow through its TVU MediaMind platform for live video content acquisition, indexing, production, distribution and management. The company has been on the forefront of developing the tools needed to revolutionize and streamline the Media Supply Chain. TVU is a critical part of the operations of many major media companies worldwide and is a Technology and Engineering Emmy® Award winner.

About ANI

ANI is a leading multimedia news agency committed to delivering accurate and timely news content to its clients across various media platforms. With a dedicated team of professionals and cutting-edge technology, ANI aims to redefine the news industry and provide comprehensive news coverage to its global audience.

SOURCE TVU Networks